Casinos & Gaming

$269K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 4:24 pm
 
Ramon won $269,112 after hitting the Pai Gow Progressive jackpot with a seven-card straight flu ...
Ramon won $269,112 after hitting the Pai Gow Progressive jackpot with a seven-card straight flush at South Point in Las Vegas. (South Point via Twitter)

There’s a celebration in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

A cards player named Ramon won $269,112 after hitting a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot with a seven-card straight flush at South Point, the casino’s Twitter account reported Thursday.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Way to go, Patti!

California

Hat tip to Leander!

Fremont

Congrats, Angie Lynn!

Palace Station

It’s good to be quick.

Khan!

Planet Hollywood Resort

The Strip casino celebrates its recent winners.

Plaza

Doff of the cap to Porfirio!

Three quality 7-spot keno wins …

Suncoast

… deserve another.

Another score from the Buffalo.

Treasure Island

Outstanding effort, Patricia!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

