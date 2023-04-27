$269K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The six-figure win was one of several big jackpots won recently in the valley.

Ramon won $269,112 after hitting the Pai Gow Progressive jackpot with a seven-card straight flush at South Point in Las Vegas. (South Point via Twitter)

There’s a celebration in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

A cards player named Ramon won $269,112 after hitting a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot with a seven-card straight flush at South Point, the casino’s Twitter account reported Thursday.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Way to go, Patti!

Money Monday pt. 2

The jackpot-palooza continues with the one and only Patti landing 4 aces with a kicker and voila $10,000! 💰 Congrats Patti and to the rest of our winners from this weekend!#jackpot #jackpots #binions #binionslv #lasvegascasino pic.twitter.com/hDeDA3VIlM — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 24, 2023

California

Hat tip to Leander!

Leander rang the GOLDEN GONG this weekend! 🤑 He filled every space to trigger the GRAND PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT and took home $12,718 off of a $5 spin! pic.twitter.com/1BVTRrnQHX — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 25, 2023

Fremont

Congrats, Angie Lynn!

BOLT BULLION is having a moment here at Fremont! ⚡ Angie Lynn was the latest BIG WINNER this weekend when a bold $40 turn triggered the GRAND JACKPOT and paid out $22,187.50! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/Nn3EdA5PwG — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 25, 2023

Palace Station

It’s good to be quick.

QUICK HIT SUPER WHEEL JACKPOT 💰

BET 👉 $2.00

WON 👉 $16,949.98 pic.twitter.com/c1fsXoSx3P — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 26, 2023

Khan!

🚨 DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🚨

BET: $1.50

WON: $15,803.08 pic.twitter.com/IUD5eAhFrC — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 26, 2023

Planet Hollywood Resort

The Strip casino celebrates its recent winners.

There's a jackpot party at #PHVegas 🎰 Congrats to last week's @CaesarsRewards winners with jackpots totaling $83,427.✨ #PartyAtPH 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/2hRCfvhQtB — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) April 25, 2023

Plaza

Doff of the cap to Porfirio!

Three quality 7-spot keno wins …

Suncoast

… deserve another.

Check out this sweet Keno win! pic.twitter.com/hhm4yuImTs — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 25, 2023

Another score from the Buffalo.

When a $2 bet turns into a $15,349.50 payout!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WHvG77tHcb — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 26, 2023

Treasure Island

Outstanding effort, Patricia!

The drums were definitely in Patricia S's favor when she hit the $14,798 grand jackpot on Dancing Drum! 🥁💸 #WinnerWednesday 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/DMaFuvVuys — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) April 26, 2023

