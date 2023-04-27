$269K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
The six-figure win was one of several big jackpots won recently in the valley.
There’s a celebration in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
A cards player named Ramon won $269,112 after hitting a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot with a seven-card straight flush at South Point, the casino’s Twitter account reported Thursday.
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Way to go, Patti!
Money Monday pt. 2
The jackpot-palooza continues with the one and only Patti landing 4 aces with a kicker and voila $10,000! 💰 Congrats Patti and to the rest of our winners from this weekend!#jackpot #jackpots #binions #binionslv #lasvegascasino pic.twitter.com/hDeDA3VIlM
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 24, 2023
California
Hat tip to Leander!
Leander rang the GOLDEN GONG this weekend! 🤑
He filled every space to trigger the GRAND PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT and took home $12,718 off of a $5 spin! pic.twitter.com/1BVTRrnQHX
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 25, 2023
Fremont
Congrats, Angie Lynn!
BOLT BULLION is having a moment here at Fremont! ⚡
Angie Lynn was the latest BIG WINNER this weekend when a bold $40 turn triggered the GRAND JACKPOT and paid out $22,187.50! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/Nn3EdA5PwG
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 25, 2023
Palace Station
It’s good to be quick.
QUICK HIT SUPER WHEEL JACKPOT 💰
BET 👉 $2.00
WON 👉 $16,949.98 pic.twitter.com/c1fsXoSx3P
— Palace Station (@palacestation) April 26, 2023
Khan!
🚨 DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🚨
BET: $1.50
WON: $15,803.08 pic.twitter.com/IUD5eAhFrC
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 26, 2023
Planet Hollywood Resort
The Strip casino celebrates its recent winners.
There's a jackpot party at #PHVegas 🎰 Congrats to last week's @CaesarsRewards winners with jackpots totaling $83,427.✨ #PartyAtPH
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/2hRCfvhQtB
— Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) April 25, 2023
Plaza
Doff of the cap to Porfirio!
Porfirio won $36,940! 🎰✨
https://t.co/QQe562c0Ie#Vegas #DTLV #Jackpot #Casino #OnlyVegas pic.twitter.com/LUrVVsBVce
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) April 25, 2023
Three quality 7-spot keno wins …
Winner alert! This lucky guest won $28,000! ✨🎰https://t.co/QQe562bsSG #Vegas #DTLV #Jackpot #Casino #OnlyVegas pic.twitter.com/dj0Ep4M8JC
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) April 24, 2023
Big Winner Alert! $28,000! 🎰✨https://t.co/QQe562bsSG#PlazaLV #Vegas #DTLV #Jackpot #Casino pic.twitter.com/agM3loycPm
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) April 26, 2023
Winner alert! This lucky guest won $28,000! 🎰✨
https://t.co/QQe562c0Ie#PlazaLV #Vegas #DTLV #Jackpot #Casino pic.twitter.com/6SxhvxOaof
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) April 27, 2023
Suncoast
… deserve another.
Check out this sweet Keno win! pic.twitter.com/hhm4yuImTs
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 25, 2023
Another score from the Buffalo.
When a $2 bet turns into a $15,349.50 payout!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WHvG77tHcb
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 26, 2023
Treasure Island
Outstanding effort, Patricia!
The drums were definitely in Patricia S's favor when she hit the $14,798 grand jackpot on Dancing Drum! 🥁💸 #WinnerWednesday
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/DMaFuvVuys
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) April 26, 2023
