$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip

Playing Crazy-4 poker Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo Las Vegas, one player hit a royal flush, triggering a mega progressive jackpot for $288,024. (Caesars Entertainment)

Playing Crazy-4 poker Monday at the Flamingo, one player hit a royal flush, triggering a mega progressive jackpot for $288,024, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Quality win for Dee!

Congratulations on the nice win, Dee! pic.twitter.com/PWj5YT3Ugy — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 24, 2022

California

Good things comes to those who wait.

FLEX. 💰 This lucky winner just claimed their massive $16,234 payout from a $1 Live Keno 7/7 whammy this past April! WOW. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/urNzFfXRgx — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 25, 2022

Fremont

Big spin and win for Roger!

WELL PLAYED, ROGER! 🐉 He bet big with a $12.50 spin, but it paid off with the Dragon Link Bonus and a $15,056.96 cashout! 💰 pic.twitter.com/7wf3gi7LPL — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 24, 2022

Four Queens

The Smokin’ Hot Wicked Wheel victory sets the pace.

The Smokin' Hot Wicked Wheel was definitely smokin hot this weekend! 🔥

Check out a few of our lucky winners. If you are looking for a fun place to play, hang out with us today! #fourqueens #4queens #casino #winnerwinner #lasvegas #fremontstreet #dtlv pic.twitter.com/59hMjBVBdp — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) October 25, 2022

Gold Coast

And here’s some five-figure wins.

💰 BIG WINNERS 💰 Congratulations to more of our recent winners here at Gold Coast including a win of $11,943 on an $0.88 bet on Dancing Drums Prosperity! pic.twitter.com/cAuIGHHWDZ — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 24, 2022

Main Street Station

Great keno score for Margaret!

These 4-Card Keno hits just keep on coming! 🔥 Margaret scored 9/10 across the board and pocketed a cool $18K! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/Ot4eaADFnA — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 25, 2022

The Orleans

A little 75-cent action to get the job done.

Grand Jackpot Unlocked 🔓 Congratulations to this lucky @boydrewards member who hit the grand jackpot on Huff n' More Puff to turn a $0.75 bet into a $13,327 win! pic.twitter.com/l7Zb1dVoJa — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 23, 2022

Railroad Pass

Needed the aces of hearts. Got the ace of hearts.

Rampart

A big win with four aces and the kicker three sets the pace.

Sahara

Thumbs up, indeed, Michael!

