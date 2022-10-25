67°F
Casinos & Gaming

$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2022 - 3:38 pm
 
Playing Crazy-4 poker Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo Las Vegas, one player hit a royal flush, triggering a mega progressive jackpot for $288,024. (Caesars Entertainment)

There’s crazy on the Strip, and then there’s Crazy.

Playing Crazy-4 poker Monday at the Flamingo, one player hit a royal flush, triggering a mega progressive jackpot for $288,024, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Quality win for Dee!

California

Good things comes to those who wait.

Fremont

Big spin and win for Roger!

Four Queens

The Smokin’ Hot Wicked Wheel victory sets the pace.

Gold Coast

And here’s some five-figure wins.

Main Street Station

Great keno score for Margaret!

The Orleans

A little 75-cent action to get the job done.

Railroad Pass

Needed the aces of hearts. Got the ace of hearts.

Rampart

A big win with four aces and the kicker three sets the pace.

Sahara

Thumbs up, indeed, Michael!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

