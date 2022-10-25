$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
There’s crazy on the Strip, and then there’s Crazy.
Playing Crazy-4 poker Monday at the Flamingo, one player hit a royal flush, triggering a mega progressive jackpot for $288,024, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Quality win for Dee!
Congratulations on the nice win, Dee!
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 24, 2022
California
Good things comes to those who wait.
FLEX. 💰
This lucky winner just claimed their massive $16,234 payout from a $1 Live Keno 7/7 whammy this past April! WOW.
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 25, 2022
Fremont
Big spin and win for Roger!
WELL PLAYED, ROGER! 🐉
He bet big with a $12.50 spin, but it paid off with the Dragon Link Bonus and a $15,056.96 cashout!
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 24, 2022
Four Queens
The Smokin’ Hot Wicked Wheel victory sets the pace.
The Smokin' Hot Wicked Wheel was definitely smokin hot this weekend! 🔥
The Smokin' Hot Wicked Wheel was definitely smokin hot this weekend! 🔥

Check out a few of our lucky winners. If you are looking for a fun place to play, hang out with us today!
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) October 25, 2022
Gold Coast
And here’s some five-figure wins.
💰 BIG WINNERS 💰
Congratulations to more of our recent winners here at Gold Coast including a win of $11,943 on an $0.88 bet on Dancing Drums Prosperity!
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 24, 2022
Main Street Station
Great keno score for Margaret!
These 4-Card Keno hits just keep on coming! 🔥
Margaret scored 9/10 across the board and pocketed a cool $18K!
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 25, 2022
The Orleans
A little 75-cent action to get the job done.
Grand Jackpot Unlocked 🔓
Congratulations to this lucky @boydrewards member who hit the grand jackpot on Huff n' More Puff to turn a $0.75 bet into a $13,327 win!
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 23, 2022
Railroad Pass
Needed the aces of hearts. Got the ace of hearts.
This could be you! Come play at the Railroad Pass and be our next big winner!!!!!
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) October 23, 2022
Rampart
A big win with four aces and the kicker three sets the pace.
We have more winners to congratulate! Congrats to all the lucky players!
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) October 24, 2022
Sahara
Thumbs up, indeed, Michael!
Nice $30,422 win, Michael!
— SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) October 24, 2022
