$292K slots jackpot hits at south Las Vegas casino
The win was several this past week across the Las Vegas Valley.
Yes, Virginia, there is a jackpot to be won in Las Vegas.
A visitor from Virginia won $292,374.31 on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine Sunday at South Point, according to a casino news release.
Winner in the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A $125 hand is rewarded once in a while.
What a win! 🤩 Congratulations to this lucky @bconnected guest, who hit a $50,000 #jackpot on Super Ace Bonus! #winner pic.twitter.com/wxoOr05rpr
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 8, 2021
Brian won a$11,192.35 jackpot on Cash Falls.
Congratulations to Brian on an $11,192.35 jackpot on Cash Falls! Brian was on a quick trip visiting friends when he decided to test his luck at Aliante and ended up striking it big. 💰 #Jackpot #Winner pic.twitter.com/iGKMXOqfON
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 10, 2021
Binion’s
A 50 cent bet on Triple Double Diamond Spitfire paid out $10,012.
This lucky winner was playing a $.50 Triple Double Diamond Spitfire reel game. On just a single bet, they hit the correct combo with a bonus for a whopping $10,012 payday!! Stop by Binion’s anytime to see if you're our next big time winner!! #binions #binionslv #dtlv pic.twitter.com/k63Hq8Hqm2
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) July 10, 2021
California
Francisco won a $14,735 jackpot off a $4 bet on video keno.
Our Keno machines are hot, hot, HOT! 🔥 Francisco hit this fire $14,735 jackpot off a $4 bet! 🧯 pic.twitter.com/S4tS2RysHq
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 9, 2021
An Ultimate Fire Link Power 4 player turned a $1.50 bet into $12,260.91.
How would you like your $1.50 bet to turn into a $12,260.91 win? YES PLEASE!! pic.twitter.com/eJ5ou7Wh2c
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 10, 2021
Cannery
A slots player hit a $23,045 jackpot.
WOW! We had a lucky guest hit a $23,045 jackpot! What would you do with a jackpot like that? 🎰 pic.twitter.com/RrPKZxijfb
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 10, 2021
Fremont
A Ten Times Pay player won $10,000.
It was a $10,000 payday for this lucky Ten Times Pay winner! pic.twitter.com/d40fUuwa40
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) July 10, 2021
Green Valley Ranch
A video poker player won $58,400 with a sequential royal flush hit.
$58,400 JACKPOT! Congrats to this guest for winning big off a $5 bet. pic.twitter.com/0P7vjN8YqA
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 8, 2021
Oyo
Shirley hit a jackpot of $12,000.40 on the Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel.
It's hot hot hot! 🔥 Early this morning, Shirley hit a jackpot of $12,000 on the Somkin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/KWycTHwmoT
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) July 8, 2021
Palace Station
A player on Hundred Play Draw Poker won $29,000.
A $29,000.00 Jackpot took place this weekend at Palace Station 🤩🎰🎉 Congrats to the lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/OMg4bvY7cZ
— Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) July 12, 2021
Plaza
Maylon won a $10,500 jackpot.
Big Winner Alert! Maylon won a $10,500 jackpot here at #PlazaLV! ✨🎰
For a complete list of winners, visit https://t.co/ovAbg0Hsio#PlazaLV50 #Jackpot #Slots #Winner #OnlyVegas #DTLV #FremontStreet pic.twitter.com/Ij10wsq8YT
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) July 10, 2021
Suncoast
No keepers, no problem for this video poker player.
No cards were held… The Royal Flush still came through for this lucky guest! Congrats on the $20,000 jackpot! #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners #RoyalFlush pic.twitter.com/Iubvc9FFKO
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 9, 2021
A player won $11,240 on Dragon Link.
WIN 💥 $11,260 💥 WIN
Congratulations to the mystery winner of this Dragon Link jackpot at Suncoast! #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners #DragonLink pic.twitter.com/mUFJWyn9pR
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 11, 2021
Sunset Station
A slots player won $11,890 off a $3.33 bet.
J A C K P O T. This lucky guest won $11,890 from a $3.33 bet. pic.twitter.com/4zNgpUcO0o
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 8, 2021
Winners who are also undefeated boxers
Circa
One bettor welcomed Dustin Poirier’s win Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
@dustinpoirier , thanks for getting me paid! pic.twitter.com/ky7OdNGWt4
— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) July 11, 2021
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.