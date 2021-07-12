112°F
Casinos & Gaming

$292K slots jackpot hits at south Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2021 - 2:40 pm
 
(South Point Casino)
(South Point Casino)

Yes, Virginia, there is a jackpot to be won in Las Vegas.

A visitor from Virginia won $292,374.31 on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine Sunday at South Point, according to a casino news release.

Winner in the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A $125 hand is rewarded once in a while.

Brian won a$11,192.35 jackpot on Cash Falls.

Binion’s

A 50 cent bet on Triple Double Diamond Spitfire paid out $10,012.

California

Francisco won a $14,735 jackpot off a $4 bet on video keno.

An Ultimate Fire Link Power 4 player turned a $1.50 bet into $12,260.91.

Cannery

A slots player hit a $23,045 jackpot.

Fremont

A Ten Times Pay player won $10,000.

Green Valley Ranch

A video poker player won $58,400 with a sequential royal flush hit.

Oyo

Shirley hit a jackpot of $12,000.40 on the Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel.

Palace Station

A player on Hundred Play Draw Poker won $29,000.

Plaza

Maylon won a $10,500 jackpot.

Suncoast

No keepers, no problem for this video poker player.

A player won $11,240 on Dragon Link.

Sunset Station

A slots player won $11,890 off a $3.33 bet.

Winners who are also undefeated boxers

Circa

One bettor welcomed Dustin Poirier’s win Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

