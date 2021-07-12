$292K slots jackpot hits at south Las Vegas casino

The win was several this past week across the Las Vegas Valley.

Yes, Virginia, there is a jackpot to be won in Las Vegas.

A visitor from Virginia won $292,374.31 on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine Sunday at South Point, according to a casino news release.

Winner in the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A $125 hand is rewarded once in a while.

What a win! 🤩 Congratulations to this lucky @bconnected guest, who hit a $50,000 #jackpot on Super Ace Bonus! #winner pic.twitter.com/wxoOr05rpr — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 8, 2021

Brian won a$11,192.35 jackpot on Cash Falls.

Congratulations to Brian on an $11,192.35 jackpot on Cash Falls! Brian was on a quick trip visiting friends when he decided to test his luck at Aliante and ended up striking it big. 💰 #Jackpot #Winner pic.twitter.com/iGKMXOqfON — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 10, 2021

Binion’s

A 50 cent bet on Triple Double Diamond Spitfire paid out $10,012.

This lucky winner was playing a $.50 Triple Double Diamond Spitfire reel game. On just a single bet, they hit the correct combo with a bonus for a whopping $10,012 payday!! Stop by Binion’s anytime to see if you're our next big time winner!! #binions #binionslv #dtlv pic.twitter.com/k63Hq8Hqm2 — Binion's (@BinionsLV) July 10, 2021

California

Francisco won a $14,735 jackpot off a $4 bet on video keno.

Our Keno machines are hot, hot, HOT! 🔥 Francisco hit this fire $14,735 jackpot off a $4 bet! 🧯 pic.twitter.com/S4tS2RysHq — California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 9, 2021

An Ultimate Fire Link Power 4 player turned a $1.50 bet into $12,260.91.

How would you like your $1.50 bet to turn into a $12,260.91 win? YES PLEASE!! pic.twitter.com/eJ5ou7Wh2c — California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 10, 2021

Cannery

A slots player hit a $23,045 jackpot.

WOW! We had a lucky guest hit a $23,045 jackpot! What would you do with a jackpot like that? 🎰 pic.twitter.com/RrPKZxijfb — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 10, 2021

Fremont

A Ten Times Pay player won $10,000.

It was a $10,000 payday for this lucky Ten Times Pay winner! pic.twitter.com/d40fUuwa40 — Fremont Casino (@fremont) July 10, 2021

Green Valley Ranch

A video poker player won $58,400 with a sequential royal flush hit.

$58,400 JACKPOT! Congrats to this guest for winning big off a $5 bet. pic.twitter.com/0P7vjN8YqA — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 8, 2021

Oyo

Shirley hit a jackpot of $12,000.40 on the Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel.

It's hot hot hot! 🔥 Early this morning, Shirley hit a jackpot of $12,000 on the Somkin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/KWycTHwmoT — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) July 8, 2021

Palace Station

A player on Hundred Play Draw Poker won $29,000.

A $29,000.00 Jackpot took place this weekend at Palace Station 🤩🎰🎉 Congrats to the lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/OMg4bvY7cZ — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) July 12, 2021

Plaza

Maylon won a $10,500 jackpot.

Suncoast

No keepers, no problem for this video poker player.

No cards were held… The Royal Flush still came through for this lucky guest! Congrats on the $20,000 jackpot! #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners #RoyalFlush pic.twitter.com/Iubvc9FFKO — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 9, 2021

A player won $11,240 on Dragon Link.

WIN 💥 $11,260 💥 WIN Congratulations to the mystery winner of this Dragon Link jackpot at Suncoast! #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners #DragonLink pic.twitter.com/mUFJWyn9pR — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 11, 2021

Sunset Station

A slots player won $11,890 off a $3.33 bet.

J A C K P O T. This lucky guest won $11,890 from a $3.33 bet. pic.twitter.com/4zNgpUcO0o — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 8, 2021

