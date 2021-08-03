$293K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

Kenneth Ward of Santa Cruz, California, had just arrived for a vacation when he won.

(Caesars Entertainment)

He’ll take his jackpots over easy.

Kenneth Ward, a cook by trade in Santa Cruz, California, won $293,155 Monday night on Ultimate Texas Hold’em Poker at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Congrats to Kenneth W. on hitting a $293k Mega #jackpot on his first night staying with us! 🤑 #ComeOutandPlay Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/0cT9E6eDNc — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) August 3, 2021

Ward, who had just arrived in town on vacation, described his feelings as “Blessed!”

With the winnings, Ward said he plans on investing, buying a new car and putting a down payment on a new home.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Three good hauls were celebrated at the North Las Vegas casino.

Congratulations to our three lucky jackpot winners who combined to take home over $45,000!#Jackpot #Winner #AlianteCasino pic.twitter.com/BUpiWlKhZ9 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 2, 2021

Cannery

A Power Peach player won $10,279.

