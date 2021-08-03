107°F
$293K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2021 - 12:20 pm
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

He’ll take his jackpots over easy.

Kenneth Ward, a cook by trade in Santa Cruz, California, won $293,155 Monday night on Ultimate Texas Hold’em Poker at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Ward, who had just arrived in town on vacation, described his feelings as “Blessed!”

With the winnings, Ward said he plans on investing, buying a new car and putting a down payment on a new home.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Three good hauls were celebrated at the North Las Vegas casino.

Cannery

A Power Peach player won $10,279.

