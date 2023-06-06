$294K slots jackpot hits at Mesquite casino
Another slots player has been graced by good fortune by a Wheel of Fortune machine.
Lance W. Tetzlaff of Beaver, Utah, won a $294,340.29 jackpot Friday on the Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond machine at CasaBlanca in Mesquite, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
It was a great day at the CasaBlanca when a lucky visitor hit a $294,340.29 jackpot on the Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond slot machine! Congratulations on hitting the jackpot Lance!
— CasaBlanca Resort (@CasaBlancaNV) June 6, 2023
It was the second significant jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune machine within the past two weeks. A player at Aria won more than $2.1 million on May 26.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
The drum beat be big here.
DANCING DRUMS EXPLOSIONS JACKPOT
Bet: $10.00
Win: $30,171.89
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 6, 2023
Green Valley Ranch
Nice draw for those hearts.
Royal Flush Jackpot!
A big $75 bet turned into a bigger $20,025 win!
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 5, 2023
Paris Las Vegas
Celebrating a trio of winners on the Strip.
$185,000 in #Jackpot winnings last week! Congratulations to these lucky guests.
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 5, 2023
Rampart
Dragon Cash sets the pace for these winners.
Excited to feature some great wins from this past weekend! Congrats to these lucky winners! (1) $57,382 (2) $50,764 (3) $15,190 (4) $13,866
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) June 6, 2023
The Strat
Congrats, Noah!
Noah won $ 10,661 playing Dragon Link. A nice start to Tuesday!
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) June 6, 2023
Sunset Station
Snaring the ace and kicker.
SUPER DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT
Another video poker jackpot for the books! Congrats to the lucky guest for hitting a $10,000 jackpot with a $25 bet
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 5, 2023
Wildfire
Plenty of volts here.
Congrats to this winner who turned $1 bet into a $38,448 jackpot on Lightning Link at Wildfire Sunset!
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) June 6, 2023
