Casinos & Gaming

$294K slots jackpot hits at Mesquite casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2023 - 3:38 pm
 
Lance W. Tetzlaff of Beaver, Utah, won a $294,340.29 jackpot Friday, June 2, 2023, on the Wheel ...
Lance W. Tetzlaff of Beaver, Utah, won a $294,340.29 jackpot Friday, June 2, 2023, on the Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond machine at CasaBlanca in Mesquite. (CasaBlanca on Twitter)

Another slots player has been graced by good fortune once again by a Wheel of Fortune machine, this time a few miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Lance W. Tetzlaff of Beaver, Utah, won a $294,340.29 jackpot Friday on the Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond machine at CasaBlanca in Mesquite, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

It was the second significant jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune machine within the past two weeks. A player at Aria won more than $2.1 million on May 26.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

The drum beat be big here.

Green Valley Ranch

Nice draw for those hearts.

Paris Las Vegas

Celebrating a trio of winners on the Strip.

Rampart

Dragon Cash sets the pace for these winners.

The Strat

Congrats, Noah!

Sunset Station

Snaring the ace and kicker.

Wildfire

Plenty of volts here.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

