$294K slots jackpot hits at Mesquite casino

Lance W. Tetzlaff of Beaver, Utah, won a $294,340.29 jackpot Friday, June 2, 2023, on the Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond machine at CasaBlanca in Mesquite. (CasaBlanca on Twitter)

Another slots player has been graced by good fortune once again by a Wheel of Fortune machine, this time a few miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Lance W. Tetzlaff of Beaver, Utah, won a $294,340.29 jackpot Friday on the Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond machine at CasaBlanca in Mesquite, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

It was a great day at the CasaBlanca when a lucky visitor hit a $294,340.29 jackpot on the Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond slot machine! Congratulations on hitting the jackpot Lance! 💰 @IGTJackpots #IGT #IGTjackpots pic.twitter.com/CLgVYyU55K — CasaBlanca Resort (@CasaBlancaNV) June 6, 2023

It was the second significant jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune machine within the past two weeks. A player at Aria won more than $2.1 million on May 26.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

The drum beat be big here.

🥁 DANCING DRUMS EXPLOSIONS JACKPOT🥁

Bet: $10.00🤑

Win: $30,171.89🤑 pic.twitter.com/xwGRJvjzvY — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 6, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Nice draw for those hearts.

Royal Flush Jackpot! ❤️ A big $75 bet turned into a bigger $20,025 win! pic.twitter.com/yJftnWRyM1 — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 5, 2023

Paris Las Vegas

Celebrating a trio of winners on the Strip.

Rampart

Dragon Cash sets the pace for these winners.

The Strat

Congrats, Noah!

Noah won $ 10,661 playing Dragon Link. 🔥 A nice start to Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/pxSZamsdbV — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) June 6, 2023

Sunset Station

Snaring the ace and kicker.

SUPER DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT 💲💲💲 Another video poker jackpot for the books! Congrats to the lucky guest for hitting a $10,000 jackpot with a $25 bet 👏🤑 pic.twitter.com/RH7LKrPfsH — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 5, 2023

Wildfire

Plenty of volts here.

Congrats to this winner who turned $1 bet into a $38,448 jackpot on Lightning Link at Wildfire Sunset! pic.twitter.com/hai2kbjCKx — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) June 6, 2023

