$2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
A move on Buffalo Power Pay was a power-play move for one guest on the Las Vegas Strip.
A slots player at The Venetian won more than $2 million this past weekend on the Aristocrat Gaming machine from an $11.25 bet, according to a casino spokesperson.
The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, won the Wheel Bonus and was awarded the Power Grand Progressive jackpot for $2,268,757.41.
Keno fun at Rampart
Playing in the casino’s new High Limit Room, a guest made a $12 wager a winner with a 7-spot score, winning $84,000.
