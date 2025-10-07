$2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A move on Buffalo Power Pay was a power-play move for one guest on the Las Vegas Strip.

Inside Gaming: Strip room rates to remain low in October, analyst says

A slots player won a Power Grand Progressive jackpot worth $2,268,757.41 on Buffalo Power Pay at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)

A move on Buffalo Power Pay was a power-play move for one guest on the Las Vegas Strip.

A slots player at The Venetian won more than $2 million this past weekend on the Aristocrat Gaming machine from an $11.25 bet, according to a casino spokesperson.

The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, won the Wheel Bonus and was awarded the Power Grand Progressive jackpot for $2,268,757.41.

Keno fun at Rampart

Playing in the casino’s new High Limit Room, a guest made a $12 wager a winner with a 7-spot score, winning $84,000.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.