$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The familiar “Wheel … of … Fortune” chant can be a lure for some during a stroll through a casino to try their luck with a spin or two.

For one tempted player Saturday at the Bellagio, luck prevailed.

Playing the Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin, a person won the $3,257,830 progressive jackpot, according to a spokesperson for International Game Technology, the company behind the popular slots machine.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

