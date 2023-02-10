36°F
Casinos & Gaming

$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2023 - 6:30 am
 
A jackpot worth $3,257,830 was won Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Go ...
A jackpot worth $3,257,830 was won Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin slots machine at Bellagio in Las Vegas. (International Game Technology)

The familiar “Wheel … of … Fortune” chant can be a lure for some during a stroll through a casino to try their luck with a spin or two.

For one tempted player Saturday at the Bellagio, luck prevailed.

Playing the Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin, a person won the $3,257,830 progressive jackpot, according to a spokesperson for International Game Technology, the company behind the popular slots machine.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

