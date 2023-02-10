$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
The familiar “Wheel … of … Fortune” chant can be a lure for some during a stroll through a casino to try their luck with a spin or two.
For one tempted player Saturday at the Bellagio, luck prevailed.
Playing the Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin, a person won the $3,257,830 progressive jackpot, according to a spokesperson for International Game Technology, the company behind the popular slots machine.
