3 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

The wins were among several recently hit across the Las Vegas Valley.

A video poker player won $400,000 on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Sunday turned out to be a victory for two Caesars Palace guests after more than $700,000 worth of jackpots were awarded within one hour, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

At 10:30 p.m., a video poker player betting $500 a hand won $400,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker.

One hour later, at 11:30 p.m., the guest won a second video poker jackpot for $200,000 after hitting four threes with a kicker.

At 11 p.m., another player won $116,275 after hitting a jackpot playing slots.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Fremont

OK, we’ll allow some lobbying after a $50K win.

❗❗JACKPOT ALERT❗❗ No wonder we've been nominated for Best Downtown Slots! Congratulations to this lucky guest for hitting $50,000 yesterday. Vote today! 🎰 https://t.co/IEEeiFDU23 pic.twitter.com/6CPfrt8W2Y — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 20, 2023

Tree of Wealth sets the pace among these group of winners.

We have some winners!!! 🎰 💲 pic.twitter.com/iBF2n3BpEt — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 22, 2023

Gold Coast

Congrats, Joseph!

$29,366 TRIPLE PLAY HIT 💰 Lucky local Joseph filled the screen with three ROYALS❤️👑 on this $3.75 play. CONGRATULATIONS! pic.twitter.com/t9Kdw3tTXg — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) September 20, 2023

Jokers Wild

Truth!

There is nothing like signing up for your first @boydrewards player's card and then immediately hitting the Grand Progressive! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/fQkI1Dibib — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) September 21, 2023

Main Street Station

A pair of slots winners are celebrated.

There's nothing like the feeling of being a winner! 💲 💲 💲 pic.twitter.com/HTSzdaxGiX — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) September 22, 2023

The Orleans

Big haul from a $10 wager.

TREMENDOUS HAND! ❤️ This lucky winner held the King, Queen AND Ace on the way to a $11,638 handpay off a $10 turn! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/YPEqhacZwt — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 20, 2023

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Heather!

🔥 We're excited to announce that Heather is our latest Dragon Link jackpot winner, winning an impressive $12,299 on a $3.75 bet. Way to go, Heather! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Eh7u6G9pRo — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 22, 2023

Suncoast

It’s Bao Zhu Zhao Fu. Just like it sounds.

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $10,894.32 Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ jackpot on an $.88 bet!! pic.twitter.com/7YggBxqTPl — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 22, 2023

Sunset Station

Quality return on $20.

BUFFALO LINK JACKPOT 💸 💸 💸 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $13,726 with a $20 bet 😁 👍 pic.twitter.com/GoFDqY6PeP — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 21, 2023

Treasure Island

Hurray for Terry!

