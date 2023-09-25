89°F
Casinos & Gaming

3 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 12:01 pm
 
A video poker player won $400,000 on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Ca ...
A video poker player won $400,000 on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Sunday turned out to be a victory for two Caesars Palace guests after more than $700,000 worth of jackpots were awarded within one hour, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

At 10:30 p.m., a video poker player betting $500 a hand won $400,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker.

One hour later, at 11:30 p.m., the guest won a second video poker jackpot for $200,000 after hitting four threes with a kicker.

A video poker player won $200,000 on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Ca ...
A video poker player won $200,000 on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

At 11 p.m., another player won $116,275 after hitting a jackpot playing slots.

A slots player won $116,275 on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars ...
A slots player won $116,275 on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Fremont

OK, we’ll allow some lobbying after a $50K win.

Tree of Wealth sets the pace among these group of winners.

Gold Coast

Congrats, Joseph!

Jokers Wild

Truth!

Main Street Station

A pair of slots winners are celebrated.

The Orleans

Big haul from a $10 wager.

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Heather!

Suncoast

It’s Bao Zhu Zhao Fu. Just like it sounds.

Sunset Station

Quality return on $20.

Treasure Island

Hurray for Terry!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

