3 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
The wins were among several recently hit across the Las Vegas Valley.
Sunday turned out to be a victory for two Caesars Palace guests after more than $700,000 worth of jackpots were awarded within one hour, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
At 10:30 p.m., a video poker player betting $500 a hand won $400,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker.
One hour later, at 11:30 p.m., the guest won a second video poker jackpot for $200,000 after hitting four threes with a kicker.
At 11 p.m., another player won $116,275 after hitting a jackpot playing slots.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Fremont
OK, we’ll allow some lobbying after a $50K win.
❗❗JACKPOT ALERT❗❗
No wonder we've been nominated for Best Downtown Slots! Congratulations to this lucky guest for hitting $50,000 yesterday.
September 20, 2023
Tree of Wealth sets the pace among these group of winners.
We have some winners!!!
September 22, 2023
Gold Coast
Congrats, Joseph!
$29,366 TRIPLE PLAY HIT 💰
Lucky local Joseph filled the screen with three ROYALS on this $3.75 play. CONGRATULATIONS!
September 20, 2023
Jokers Wild
Truth!
There is nothing like signing up for your first player's card and then immediately hitting the Grand Progressive!
September 21, 2023
Main Street Station
A pair of slots winners are celebrated.
There's nothing like the feeling of being a winner!
September 22, 2023
The Orleans
Big haul from a $10 wager.
TREMENDOUS HAND! This lucky winner held the King, Queen AND Ace on the way to a $11,638 handpay off a $10 turn!
September 20, 2023
Sam’s Town
Way to go, Heather!
We're excited to announce that Heather is our latest Dragon Link jackpot winner, winning an impressive $12,299 on a $3.75 bet. Way to go, Heather!
September 22, 2023
Suncoast
It’s Bao Zhu Zhao Fu. Just like it sounds.
Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $10,894.32 Bao Zhu Zhao Fu jackpot on an $.88 bet!!
September 22, 2023
Sunset Station
Quality return on $20.
BUFFALO LINK JACKPOT 💸 💸 💸
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $13,726 with a $20 bet
September 21, 2023
Treasure Island
Hurray for Terry!
Terry J. is rakin' in the rewards! Congrats on your impressive $14,409 win on the Rakin' Bacon machine!
September 20, 2023
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 20, 2023
