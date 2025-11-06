76°F
$3.8M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A guest, who wished to remain anonymous, won $3,845,727 playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Wed ...
A guest, who wished to remain anonymous, won $3,845,727 playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2025 - 12:09 pm
 

The Millionaire Progressive at the Venetian has been around for seven years. The casino just announced its biggest winner.

The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Wednesday and were dealt a spade royal flush, activating the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive.

By making a $5 side bet the guest was eligible to win the mega tier of the Millionaire Progressive for $3,845,727, the largest table games jackpot ever paid out at the resort, a casino spokesperson said.

The Millionaire Progressive is available on multiple table games throughout The Venetian and The Palazzo casino floors.

Slots magic at Caesars Palace

The casino said this visitor was playing for four hours. Its social media account said he used a $200 hand to win the jackpot.

Regardless, the slots player was able to celebrate a six-figure haul.

Maher Ouda of Mansfield, Texas, hit a major jackpot of $127,300 at Caesars Palace on Wednesday playing Lucky Looter$ Leprechaun, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

A 50-cent spin is more to our speed.

Durango

Dragon Link’s Happy & Prosperous strikes again.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

