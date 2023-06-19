3 jackpots equal $1M for video poker player on Las Vegas Strip

And you thought the Golden Knights had all the fun this weekend on the Strip.

A video poker player at Caesars Palace won $400,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

And you thought the Golden Knights had all the fun this weekend on the Las Vegas Strip.

A video poker player at Caesars Palace won $1 million in a 31-hour span this past weekend, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Playing $500 a turn, the player won $400,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker just before 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Ten minutes later, the same guest won another video poker jackpot for $200,000.

The guest’s winning streak concluded at 11 p.m. Sunday after another $400,000 jackpot, again hitting four aces with a kicker.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Blazing 7s sets the pace at the downtown mainstay.

We said it once and we will say it again. Winners play at Binion's! 🎰 Some of this weekends big jackpots include:

-$22,500

-$14,756

-$8,000

-$7,200

Congrats to all of our big winners! 🤑 #moneymonday #jackpot #binions #dtlv pic.twitter.com/DqJx3yKAM2 — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) June 12, 2023

Boulder Station

Congrats, Yolanda!

Yolanda made $14,547.77 on an 88 cent bet💃 💃 💃 !!!! Dancing my way over to the Dancing Drums today!! pic.twitter.com/d8N6jRaGst — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 13, 2023

Way to go, Brandy!

ONLY 88 CENT BET!!!! BRANDY IS SO HAPPY! Congratulations!!! TTYL Going to head over to a Dragon Link Machine! $10,000 HERE I COME! pic.twitter.com/Ew0fYV8JBy — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 15, 2023

Robert scores his fortune!

Congratulations to Robert! $11,780.76 Jackpot at Boulder Station with an 88 cent bet!!💲 💰 Cha-Ching! pic.twitter.com/t5b3Alffic — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 17, 2023

A big $30K hit for $30.

A $30,043.88 WIN!! Dancing Drums is on FIRE this week!!!! Congratulations to So for this WIN! SOMETIMES Betting $10 can get you 30k like today 🔥 🔥 🚒 pic.twitter.com/o3Atok4Iwb — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 18, 2023

Four Queens

Devin scores on Let It Ride!

Let it Ride and win BIG! 💸 Huge congrats to Devin from Hawaii who won his initial bet plus a small side bet on the progressive, for a massive grand total of $76,567 when he hit the Royal Flush! Cheers to you, Devin! 🍾 #moneymonday #fourqueens #jackpot #lasvegas #dtlv #fse pic.twitter.com/fnzJKo70bZ — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 12, 2023

Three out-of-state visitors enjoyed their trip downtown.

#MoneyMonday Congrats to 3 of our big winners from this weekend! 💲

A lucky couple from Texas turned a $1.76 bet into $10,000.

A Californian man won $27,820 off a $2.88 bet and in a crazy turn of luck, a gentleman from Arizona bet $0.50 and won $14,264!🥳 #lasvegas #dtlv #Nevada pic.twitter.com/eyVFYxp9S8 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 19, 2023

Gold Coast

Big payday on a $3.75 wager.

💰 WINNER, WINNER, WINNER 💰 Congratulations to this lucky guest who turned a $3.75 bet into an $18,997.63 win on Dragon Link Golden Century! pic.twitter.com/8k0htyFwFm — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) June 12, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Now that’s a spin.

Big bet, big WIN! This lucky local took home a $36,000 jackpot from a BIG $90 bet. pic.twitter.com/u7S5PuRgDC — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 15, 2023

And another Dragon Link: Golden Century winner.

Dragon Link JACKPOT! 🐉 💸 Bet → $2.50

WIN → $19256.38 pic.twitter.com/PWQOJoq0yX — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 16, 2023

Is this a drum roll worthy of Neal Peart, Keith Moon or John Bonham?

🥁 DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT! 🥁 $2.64 bet → $31,445.43 WIN! pic.twitter.com/kRFRE591FA — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 19, 2023

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Celebrating jackpots at the recently rebranded casino.

Congratulations to the @CaesarsRewards guests that hit a total of $93,434 in jackpots last week!🎉 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/lbowJ3eycW — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) June 12, 2023

The Orleans

Catching the 7-spot among other wins on video keno.

Congratulations to this lucky winner who matched 6 out of 7 numbers three times, and hit a 7-spot while playing Four-Card Keno to win $16,532 during their recent visit to The Orleans! pic.twitter.com/daXw5LHIu5 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 13, 2023

Palace Station

From $2.50 to $12K.

Dragon Link Jackpot 🐉 🐲

A lucky guest placed a $2.50 bet and hit a $12,692.80 jackpot! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/c3vV6R2hdP — Palace Station (@palacestation) June 13, 2023

Paris Las Vegas

A variety of winners from the faux Seine.

It was a magnifique week for these @CaesarsRewards guests that won $65,800 in jackpots!🥂 #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/3cCpzJ6Nsm — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 12, 2023

Railroad Pass

Nothing cross about this.

Rampart

A $63K slots jackpot sets the pace.

Congrats on some great wins this weekend! First picture shows a $63,996 jackpot that went to a lucky local who bet just $5.28! The other pics show $21,760 & $16,000 wins respectively. Wishing you much luck this week! https://t.co/sU93tIMRKA #jackpotwinner #jackpot #rampartcasino pic.twitter.com/rKnAPRj6My — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) June 12, 2023

Sam’s Town

It’s a Golden Century hat trick.

This Dragon Link machine just paid out a whopping $16,160.00 to one of our lucky players! Congratulations on the big win! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/UTRzg6fvKR — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 14, 2023

Scorching.

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 Our Fire Poker machine just paid out a whopping $12,145 to one lucky guest! 🔥🎉 Come try your luck and see if you could be our next big winner! pic.twitter.com/8LqNOEU2W2 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 16, 2023

Keep dancing.

We're still dancing with excitement after one of our guests hit a huge jackpot of $10,154 on this Dancing Drums machine! Who's ready to get their groove on and try their luck? 🕺💃 pic.twitter.com/IKeSJfQ3Hl — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 18, 2023

Suncoast

Way to go, Linnea!

Linnea scored a huge win of $11,057.02 on a $.50 bet! 🤑🎊🎰 Congrats Linnea on your incredible luck! Who's next to win big at Suncoast? pic.twitter.com/G6nAmMAEe7 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 16, 2023

Sunset Station

Progressing right along.

3 PLAY PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT 🤑💸 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a $43,042.39 jackpot with a $5.25 bet! What a win 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mf50Tx0bHd — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 11, 2023

Celebrating $8 later.

CASH EXPRESS LUXURY LINE JACKPOT 🚂💰 Congrats to a lucky winner for hitting a $10,352.50 jackpot with an $8 bet! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/zb7I2OS38y — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 12, 2023

Not bad for a buck.

Loteria Lock It Link JACKPOT 💸💸💸 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $15,640.85 with a $1.00 bet! 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/1NBNWq9sTJ — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 15, 2023

Treasure Island

Three cheers for Paul!

Unbelievable! Paul B just struck gold with a massive $10k win on the Gold Standard. 🤑 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/jOfAjgbpDc — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) June 14, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.