Casinos & Gaming

3 jackpots equal $1M for video poker player on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2023 - 11:09 am
 
A video poker player at Caesars Palace won $400,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

And you thought the Golden Knights had all the fun this weekend on the Las Vegas Strip.

A video poker player at Caesars Palace won $1 million in a 31-hour span this past weekend, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Playing $500 a turn, the player won $400,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker just before 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

A video poker player at Caesars Palace won $400,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Ten minutes later, the same guest won another video poker jackpot for $200,000.

A video poker player at Caesars Palace won $400,000 after hitting a four of a kind Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The guest’s winning streak concluded at 11 p.m. Sunday after another $400,000 jackpot, again hitting four aces with a kicker.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Blazing 7s sets the pace at the downtown mainstay.

Boulder Station

Congrats, Yolanda!

Way to go, Brandy!

Robert scores his fortune!

A big $30K hit for $30.

Four Queens

Devin scores on Let It Ride!

Three out-of-state visitors enjoyed their trip downtown.

Gold Coast

Big payday on a $3.75 wager.

Green Valley Ranch

Now that’s a spin.

And another Dragon Link: Golden Century winner.

Is this a drum roll worthy of Neal Peart, Keith Moon or John Bonham?

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Celebrating jackpots at the recently rebranded casino.

The Orleans

Catching the 7-spot among other wins on video keno.

Palace Station

From $2.50 to $12K.

Paris Las Vegas

A variety of winners from the faux Seine.

Railroad Pass

Nothing cross about this.

Rampart

A $63K slots jackpot sets the pace.

Sam’s Town

It’s a Golden Century hat trick.

Scorching.

Keep dancing.

Suncoast

Way to go, Linnea!

Sunset Station

Progressing right along.

Celebrating $8 later.

Not bad for a buck.

Treasure Island

Three cheers for Paul!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

