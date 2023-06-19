3 jackpots equal $1M for video poker player on Las Vegas Strip
And you thought the Golden Knights had all the fun this weekend on the Las Vegas Strip.
A video poker player at Caesars Palace won $1 million in a 31-hour span this past weekend, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Playing $500 a turn, the player won $400,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker just before 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
Ten minutes later, the same guest won another video poker jackpot for $200,000.
The guest’s winning streak concluded at 11 p.m. Sunday after another $400,000 jackpot, again hitting four aces with a kicker.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Blazing 7s sets the pace at the downtown mainstay.
Some of this weekends big jackpots include:
-$22,500
-$14,756
-$8,000
-$7,200
Congrats to all of our big winners!
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) June 12, 2023
Boulder Station
Congrats, Yolanda!
Yolanda made $14,547.77 on an 88 cent bet
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 13, 2023
Way to go, Brandy!
ONLY 88 CENT BET!!!! BRANDY IS SO HAPPY! Congratulations!!!
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 15, 2023
Robert scores his fortune!
Congratulations to Robert! $11,780.76 Jackpot at Boulder Station with an 88 cent bet!!
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 17, 2023
A big $30K hit for $30.
A $30,043.88 WIN!! Dancing Drums is on FIRE this week!!!! Congratulations to So for this WIN! SOMETIMES Betting $10 can get you 30k like today
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 18, 2023
Four Queens
Devin scores on Let It Ride!
Let it Ride and win BIG! Huge congrats to Devin from Hawaii who won his initial bet plus a small side bet on the progressive, for a massive grand total of $76,567 when he hit the Royal Flush! Cheers to you, Devin!
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 12, 2023
Three out-of-state visitors enjoyed their trip downtown.
Congrats to 3 of our big winners from this weekend!
A lucky couple from Texas turned a $1.76 bet into $10,000.
A Californian man won $27,820 off a $2.88 bet and in a crazy turn of luck, a gentleman from Arizona bet $0.50 and won $14,264!
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 19, 2023
Gold Coast
Big payday on a $3.75 wager.
💰 WINNER, WINNER, WINNER 💰
Congratulations to this lucky guest who turned a $3.75 bet into an $18,997.63 win on Dragon Link Golden Century!
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) June 12, 2023
Green Valley Ranch
Now that’s a spin.
Big bet, big WIN!
This lucky local took home a $36,000 jackpot from a BIG $90 bet.
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 15, 2023
And another Dragon Link: Golden Century winner.
Dragon Link JACKPOT! 🐉 💸
Bet → $2.50
Bet → $2.50
WIN → $19256.38
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 16, 2023
Is this a drum roll worthy of Neal Peart, Keith Moon or John Bonham?
🥁 DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT! 🥁
$2.64 bet → $31,445.43 WIN!
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 19, 2023
Horseshoe Las Vegas
Celebrating jackpots at the recently rebranded casino.
Congratulations to the @CaesarsRewards guests that hit a total of $93,434 in jackpots last week!
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
— Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) June 12, 2023
The Orleans
Catching the 7-spot among other wins on video keno.
Congratulations to this lucky winner who matched 6 out of 7 numbers three times, and hit a 7-spot while playing Four-Card Keno to win $16,532 during their recent visit to The Orleans!
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 13, 2023
Palace Station
From $2.50 to $12K.
Dragon Link Jackpot 🐉 🐲
A lucky guest placed a $2.50 bet and hit a $12,692.80 jackpot! Congrats!
— Palace Station (@palacestation) June 13, 2023
Paris Las Vegas
A variety of winners from the faux Seine.
It was a magnifique week for these @CaesarsRewards guests that won $65,800 in jackpots!
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 12, 2023
Railroad Pass
Nothing cross about this.
We've got a huge winner over here! These jackpots are happening all the time and you could be next! It pays to play at the Railroad Pass!
#casino #poker #gambling #bet #jackpot #casinoonline #betting #slots #lasvegas #onlinecasino #roulette #judionline #money #slot pic.twitter.com/hkc4Qs4tTU
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) June 14, 2023
Rampart
A $63K slots jackpot sets the pace.
Congrats on some great wins this weekend! First picture shows a $63,996 jackpot that went to a lucky local who bet just $5.28! The other pics show $21,760 & $16,000 wins respectively.
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) June 12, 2023
Sam’s Town
It’s a Golden Century hat trick.
This Dragon Link machine just paid out a whopping $16,160.00 to one of our lucky players! Congratulations on the big win!
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 14, 2023
Scorching.
Our Fire Poker machine just paid out a whopping $12,145 to one lucky guest!
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 16, 2023
Keep dancing.
We're still dancing with excitement after one of our guests hit a huge jackpot of $10,154 on this Dancing Drums machine!
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 18, 2023
Suncoast
Way to go, Linnea!
Linnea scored a huge win of $11,057.02 on a $.50 bet! Congrats Linnea on your incredible luck!
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 16, 2023
Sunset Station
Progressing right along.
3 PLAY PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT 🤑💸
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a $43,042.39 jackpot with a $5.25 bet!
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 11, 2023
Celebrating $8 later.
CASH EXPRESS LUXURY LINE JACKPOT 🚂💰
Congrats to a lucky winner for hitting a $10,352.50 jackpot with an $8 bet!
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 12, 2023
Not bad for a buck.
Loteria Lock It Link JACKPOT 💸💸💸
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $15,640.85 with a $1.00 bet!
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 15, 2023
Treasure Island
Three cheers for Paul!
Unbelievable! Paul B just struck gold with a massive $10k win on the Gold Standard.
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/jOfAjgbpDc
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) June 14, 2023
