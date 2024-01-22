3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.4M

According to the airport, in less than one week, three jackpots recently hit for $1,406,000.

Slot jackpot at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International (Courtesy LASAirport/X)

January has been a lucky month for travelers at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International.

Money, money, money— MONEY! 🤑💸💰🎰

In less than a week, three lucky visitors hit it big! With over 1,000 slots in our terminals, LAS gives travelers one last shot at winning before they head home!

$1.3 MILLION (1/12)

$88K Win (1/18)

$18K Win (1/18) 📸 pic.twitter.com/oS6XMvRoNi — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) January 22, 2024

“In less than a week, three lucky visitors hit it big!” the airport said in a post on X.

Harry Reid officials said that on Jan. 12, a jackpot hit for $1.3 million which was then followed by two jackpots on Jan. 18 that were worth $88,000 and $18,000.