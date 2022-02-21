67°F
3 lucky winners claim $965K in jackpots at Las Vegas casinos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2022 - 3:36 pm
 
An Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em hand. (Caesars Entertainment)
Three lucky winners hit jackpots totaling $965,180 at Las Vegas casinos over the weekend.

Two Caesars Palace guests came away with six-figure jackpots after playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em.

It only took 30 minutes of play for Kyle Johnson of Eagle Mountain, Utah, to hit a jackpot of $779,148 on Sunday. Johnson celebrated by treating his Friends to dinner and plans to pay off his house with his winnings.

Earlier in the afternoon, Caesars guest Phillip Mitchell of Peabody, Massachusetts, won $117,688. Mitchell, who was staying at Caesars to celebrate his recent birthday, had been playing at the same table for 30 minutes before he won. Mitchell was staying at Caesars Palace at the time to celebrate his recent birthday. Mitchell plans to use the winnings to pay for the weddings of his two daughters this summer.

Friday night at South Point, a lucky visitor won a Pai Gow progressive jackpot for $68,343.

