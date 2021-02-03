3 LV resort companies make Fortune’s ‘Most Admired’ list

Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd. made Fortune’s annual list of most-admired companies in the hotel, casino and resort category.

Three Las Vegas-based resort operators have been named to Fortune magazine's 2021 World's Most Admired Companies list in the hotel, casino and resort category.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Resorts International made the prestigious list.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. was ranked No. 4 worldwide in the magazine’s “hotels, casinos and resorts” industry category. It was No. 1 among Nevada-based companies.

“We’ve built an enduring reputation as a global business leader on the foundation of innovative hospitality concepts, solid operational execution and financial performance, and a strong dedication to being a good corporate citizen,” Patrick Dumont, the company’s president and chief operating officer, said in a news release.

Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian, Palazzo and the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas as well as integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore.

Wynn Resorts was ranked No. 5 worldwide among hotels, casinos and resorts and second among Nevada companies.

“I am proud of the entire Wynn team for continuing to lead in quality, delivering a world-class guest experience despite the adverse circumstances of the past year,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, which operates properties in Macao and near Boston in addition to its two Las Vegas resorts.

MGM Resorts International was ranked No. 6 worldwide among hotels, casinos and resorts and third among Nevada companies. It’s the largest resort company in Nevada and the company also has resorts in several other states and in Macao.

The company had not responded to a request for comment as of Tuesday evening.

Other companies making the list with a Las Vegas presence include Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Hyatt Hotels.

The most-admired company on the list for 2021 was Apple.

Fortune works with top industry executives and analysts to rate companies based on nine criteria that range from financial soundness to social responsibility. Each year, Fortune magazine conducts a survey to compile the World’s Most Admired Companies list, a report card on corporate reputations in a variety of fields including consumer products, power, natural resources and hospitality.

To develop the list, Fortune collaborated with partner Korn Ferry Hay Group on a corporate reputation survey encompassing candidate companies from an initial pool of the largest U.S. companies, along with Fortune’s Global 500 database. For the final list of best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and the ability to attract talent. To be listed, a company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey.

