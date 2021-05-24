3 nights of fireworks planned July 2-4 by downtown’s Plaza

Combining the Fourth of July holiday celebration and the 50th anniversary of the property, the Plaza announced a major promotion for guests that will include fireworks.

Downtown’s Plaza Hotel & Casino is combining its 50th anniversary celebration and the Independence Day holiday to offer three straight nights of fireworks displays, the property announced Monday.

Fireworks will be shot from various locations, rooftops and towers on July 2-4, the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the three-day weekend.

