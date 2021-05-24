86°F
3 nights of fireworks planned July 2-4 by downtown’s Plaza

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2021 - 3:03 pm
 
Entertainment workers watch as fireworks go off at the Core Arena at the Plaza for the "Re ...
Entertainment workers watch as fireworks go off at the Core Arena at the Plaza for the "Red Alert" campaign in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Downtown’s Plaza Hotel & Casino is combining its 50th anniversary celebration and the Independence Day holiday to offer three straight nights of fireworks displays, the property announced Monday.

Fireworks will be shot from various locations, rooftops and towers on July 2-4, the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the three-day weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

