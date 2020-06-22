3 positive COVID-19 tests result in closure of cafe at Sahara

Three employees affiliated with the Northside Cafe at the Sahara tested positive for COVID-19 prompting executives to close the restaurant, the fourth closure in a week.

The Sahara’s Northside Cafe has been closed after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Resort officials said they are cooperating with state and local health authorities and the company has implemented the health and safety procedures outlined in its reopening plan, including assisting in contact tracing efforts.

“Out of caution, the balance of the Northside team has been sent to be tested for the virus, which has led to closure of the venue until test results are made available,” a company statement said. “Negative test results will be needed for team members to return to work.”

Sahara officials said the resort administers employee temperature checks prior to the start of all shifts and requires all team members to wear cloth face masks, which have been found to be an effective measure to limit asymptomatic transmission.

The positive tests were discovered and the restaurant was closed on Friday.

It was the fourth unexpected closure of an amenity at a Las Vegas resort in less than a week. At least seven people have tested positive for the disease at four locations since Wednesday.

One worker at the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio tested positive Wednesday and two more occurred at the Flamingo on Friday.

Caesars Entertainment also reported at least one case Saturday at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The Linq Hotel.

