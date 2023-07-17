111°F
Casinos & Gaming

3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2023 - 2:05 pm
 
Three triple figure jackpots hit this past weekend at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Even after the NHL season ended, with the Golden Knights victorious, the hat tricks keep coming.

Three six-figure jackpots hit this past weekend at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

At 6 p.m. Friday, a player won won $200,000 playing video poker. Five hours later, another patron won $100,000 after winning a jackpot playing slots

At 3 p.m. Saturday, the hat trick was completed when another player won $100,000 after winning a jackpot playing video poker.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

