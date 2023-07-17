3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
The wins were part of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
Even after the NHL season ended, with the Golden Knights victorious, the hat tricks keep coming.
Three six-figure jackpots hit this past weekend at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
At 6 p.m. Friday, a player won won $200,000 playing video poker. Five hours later, another patron won $100,000 after winning a jackpot playing slots
At 3 p.m. Saturday, the hat trick was completed when another player won $100,000 after winning a jackpot playing video poker.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Hold them all.
Congrats to this guest on the $20k win! pic.twitter.com/wElZFiMFd8
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 16, 2023
Boulder Station
Way to go, Juan!
Congratulations to Juan for his $12,500 Win!!! Dragon Link has been on fire at Boulder Station! This on another $50 bet! 🐲 🐉 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fKFJM5yQjr
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 16, 2023
Cannery
And there you go.
Congratulations to this guest on the $10k win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/IC0Kd78KBr
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 17, 2023
Gold Coast
If you got it, you got it.
HIGH LIMIT MAYHEM. 🤯
A lucky player decided to slay the DRAGON and scored two huge handpays the SAME DAY on DIFFERENT MACHINES! 🤑
1️⃣ $22,550 on a $250 spin
2️⃣ $16,550 on a $250 spin pic.twitter.com/Jwkk6F2grM
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 17, 2023
Main Street Station
Crazy eights.
A local became a lucky winner when they got 8/8 on Keno! 🤑 🤑 pic.twitter.com/tHdoqXqugV
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) July 17, 2023
Rampart
Video poker sets the pace.
Some lucky players hit it big this past weekend! Wishing you lots of luck this week! https://t.co/TRlNgqbvMO#Jackpot #Winning #RampartCasino #LasVegas #VegasLife #LuckyWinner #VegasStrip #RampartRewards #WinningStreak #VegasVibes #HotSlots #VegasFun #JackpotWinner #CasinoGames pic.twitter.com/hUWga6pj6Q
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) July 17, 2023
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.