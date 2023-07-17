3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

The wins were part of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

Three triple figure jackpots hit this past weekend at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Even after the NHL season ended, with the Golden Knights victorious, the hat tricks keep coming.

Three six-figure jackpots hit this past weekend at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

At 6 p.m. Friday, a player won won $200,000 playing video poker. Five hours later, another patron won $100,000 after winning a jackpot playing slots

At 3 p.m. Saturday, the hat trick was completed when another player won $100,000 after winning a jackpot playing video poker.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Hold them all.

Congrats to this guest on the $20k win! pic.twitter.com/wElZFiMFd8 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 16, 2023

Boulder Station

Way to go, Juan!

Congratulations to Juan for his $12,500 Win!!! Dragon Link has been on fire at Boulder Station! This on another $50 bet! 🐲 🐉 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fKFJM5yQjr — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 16, 2023

Cannery

And there you go.

Congratulations to this guest on the $10k win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/IC0Kd78KBr — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 17, 2023

Gold Coast

If you got it, you got it.

HIGH LIMIT MAYHEM. 🤯 A lucky player decided to slay the DRAGON and scored two huge handpays the SAME DAY on DIFFERENT MACHINES! 🤑 1️⃣ $22,550 on a $250 spin

2️⃣ $16,550 on a $250 spin pic.twitter.com/Jwkk6F2grM — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 17, 2023

Main Street Station

Crazy eights.

A local became a lucky winner when they got 8/8 on Keno! 🤑 🤑 pic.twitter.com/tHdoqXqugV — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) July 17, 2023

Rampart

Video poker sets the pace.

