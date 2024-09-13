3 Strip casinos get new top exec

The former executive in this role is leaving to lead a New York-based based company that operates gaming facilities in eight states.

Ken Ostempowski has been named senior vice president and general manager of Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino and Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment)

Three casino properties on the Las Vegas Strip will soon have a new boss following the company departure of the trio’s former top executive.

Ken Ostempowski will be assuming the role of senior vice president and general manager of Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood and Horseshoe, the casinos’ parent company, Caesars Entertainment, told the Review-Journal on Friday.

Ostempowski currently holds similar roles overseeing The ROW Reno, a three-casino resort destination in Northern Nevada operated by Caesars. According to Ostempowski’s LinkedIn profile, he has held executive-level positions in multiple gaming markets, including Las Vegas, the Gulf Coast, the Midwest and Colorado.

He will begin his tenure overseeing Paris, Planet Hollywood and Horseshoe on Sept. 17, a company spokesperson said.

Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Reno-based Caesars, said he was “pleased” that Ostempowski will “step in to lead these dynamic properties into the future.”

“Ken’s experience and success in Reno and throughout the country make him the perfect fit to drive Horseshoe, Paris and Planet Hollywood to new heights on the Las Vegas Strip,” Carano said in a statement.

Ostempowski is succeeding Jason Gregorec at the helm of the three Strip casinos. Gregorec was recently named president of Delaware North’s gaming division. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Delaware North operates gaming facilities in eight states.

Gregorec could not be reached for comment Friday.

Amy Latimer, COO and executive vice president of Delaware North, said Gregorec was a “great addition,” to their team, touting his “extensive background and more than 30 years of experience.”

“Jason will work closely with (outgoing gaming division president) Brian Hansberry but also allow Brian to leverage his 40 years of senior-level leadership in the gaming industry to seek new opportunities for growth in the gaming sector,” Latimer said in a press release.

