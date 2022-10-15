76°F
Casinos & Gaming

$300K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2022 - 9:13 pm
 
(Getty Images)

You can live like a Caesar when the spins come your way.

A slots player scored a $300,000 payday on a Five Times Play machine at Caesars Palace, the casino reported on its Twitter account on Friday night.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

It’s not just Quick Hit … it’s Quick Hit Platinum.

Bally’s

Yes, it’s still Bally’s.

Boulder Station

Big wins on 88 Fortunes and Four Card Keno.

California

Congratulation, Catherine!

Casino Royale

Yes, you’re doing the Carol Burnett yell as you read this.

Green Valley Ranch

Nice timing on the middle row.

Main Street Station

Hurray for Malcolm!

The Orleans

With these winnings, the piggies could get better building material than straw, sticks and bricks.

Paris Las Vegas

Nice chunk of change for some guests.

Suncoast

Twitter don’t lie.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

