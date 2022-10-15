$300K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino

You can live like a Caesar when the spins come your way.

(Getty Images)

You can live like a Caesar when the spins come your way.

A slots player scored a $300,000 payday on a Five Times Play machine at Caesars Palace, the casino reported on its Twitter account on Friday night.

Congratulations to this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest for winning a $300,000 Jackpot playing Five Times Pay 🤑 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/gMMxNQeDNV — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) October 14, 2022

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

It’s not just Quick Hit … it’s Quick Hit Platinum.

We got a winner! 🤑

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Congrats to this player on the jackpot! pic.twitter.com/YxS9ha8pZE — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 14, 2022

Bally’s

Yes, it’s still Bally’s.

Congrats to this @CaesarsRewards guest that hit a $40,000 jackpot playing Video Poker♠️ #BetterAtBallys 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/Yma2KbfRrF — Bally's Las Vegas (@Ballysvegas) October 10, 2022

Boulder Station

Big wins on 88 Fortunes and Four Card Keno.

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER JACKPOT! 🤩

Bet 👉 $2.64

Win 👉 $15,859.59 pic.twitter.com/UebswLGq8r — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 11, 2022

🚨 HUGE KENO WIN! 🚨

BET 👉 $8

JACKPOT 👉 $36,000.00 💰 pic.twitter.com/7YxZpMbUtP — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 13, 2022

California

Congratulation, Catherine!

❗FIVE ACES❗ Catherine from Hawai'i scored a MONSTER Pai Gow payout when she laid out this 4 ACES + JOKER hand: $46,301! 🤑🃏 pic.twitter.com/BfbFU4wZIt — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 11, 2022

Casino Royale

Yes, you’re doing the Carol Burnett yell as you read this.

WOW, WOW, WOW, WOW!!! THIS LUCKY LOCAL WON the $60,721.43 Grand Progressive Jackpot on Tarzan! A BIG CONGRATULATIONS FROM CASINO ROYALE TO YOU! 😍💋👀🔥#CasinoRoyaleVIP pic.twitter.com/o2aDOEXgpI — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) October 15, 2022

Green Valley Ranch

Nice timing on the middle row.

A $15 bet resulted in a $24,030 WIN for this lucky guest 👏 pic.twitter.com/AWgBEfMTcA — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) October 11, 2022

Main Street Station

Hurray for Malcolm!

Malcolm had ✨30,364.50✨ reasons to celebrate after this JAW-DROPPING Keno progressive payout after an unbelievable 9/9 hit! Everyone, join in and congratulate this lucky local! 💰 pic.twitter.com/RCV6SZyau5 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 11, 2022

The Orleans

With these winnings, the piggies could get better building material than straw, sticks and bricks.

These Little Piggies are going straight to the bank after these jackpot wins! Congratulations to all of our recent winners here at The Orleans! pic.twitter.com/JFnCSjLdBA — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 12, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

Nice chunk of change for some guests.

It was a winning week at the #ParisVegas slots🎰 Congratulations to the @CaesarsRewards guests that won $352,224 last week✨ #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/J9g5Urv782 — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) October 10, 2022

Suncoast

Twitter don’t lie.

WOW, now that is one INCREDIBLE draw‼️ pic.twitter.com/sAwCWaaoTp — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 11, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.