94°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

$306K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2022 - 1:48 pm
 
The Jumbo Hold ’Em Poker Bad Beat Progressive hit Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Red Rock Casino ...
The Jumbo Hold ’Em Poker Bad Beat Progressive hit Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas, with the losing quad queens, left, falling to the queen-high straight flush. (Station Casinos)

Four queens was beat at the table but winning with the payout.

The Jumbo Hold ’Em Poker Bad Beat Progressive hit Tuesday at Red Rock Casino, good for a payout to players for $306,939, according to a Station Casinos news release.

The losing hand was quad queens and the winning hand was a queen-high straight flush. The winning hand won $30,686, and the losing hand won $46,029. The eight players at the table won $1,918 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $1,343 each, including all the players at the winning table.

At the time, there were 70 eligible players at Red Rock’s poker room, 34 at Boulder Station’s, and 56 at Santa Fe Station’s.

The progressive jackpot has reset to more than $260,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Hitting 21, luckily not on the blackjack table.

Cannery

Solid pickup on the Empire slots machine.

Suncoast

The casino’s Twitter account will present the puns, so I don’t have to.

Treasure Island

Jesus enjoys the Winner Wednesday spotlight.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
How Joe Biden is impacting Social Security
How Joe Biden is impacting Social Security
2
Man killed in Fremont Street shooting called ‘loving son, brother’
Man killed in Fremont Street shooting called ‘loving son, brother’
3
Has Las Vegas been abnormally windy this year? See what experts say.
Has Las Vegas been abnormally windy this year? See what experts say.
4
CARTOONS: No wonder the stock market is tanking
CARTOONS: No wonder the stock market is tanking
5
Copper theft leaves hundreds without power in east Las Vegas apartments
Copper theft leaves hundreds without power in east Las Vegas apartments
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST