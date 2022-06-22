$306K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino

The losing hand was quad queens and the winning hand was a queen-high straight flush.

Four queens was beat at the table but winning with the payout.

The Jumbo Hold ’Em Poker Bad Beat Progressive hit Tuesday at Red Rock Casino, good for a payout to players for $306,939, according to a Station Casinos news release.

The losing hand was quad queens and the winning hand was a queen-high straight flush. The winning hand won $30,686, and the losing hand won $46,029. The eight players at the table won $1,918 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $1,343 each, including all the players at the winning table.

At the time, there were 70 eligible players at Red Rock’s poker room, 34 at Boulder Station’s, and 56 at Santa Fe Station’s.

The progressive jackpot has reset to more than $260,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Hitting 21, luckily not on the blackjack table.

There's 21st birthdays, and then there's Shaelo's 21st Birthday… 🎉 Surrounded by family on his first Pai Gow session in The Cal's pit, Shaelo from Hawai'i played a blockbuster 5 ACES (and bet the $1 bonus, of course) to take home $40,671! 💰 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3KykzodDtc — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 21, 2022

Cannery

Solid pickup on the Empire slots machine.

Building an empire, one jackpot at a time! Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $10,551 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/vuiRga5yMR — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 22, 2022

Suncoast

The casino’s Twitter account will present the puns, so I don’t have to.

You 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙙 it here, this lucky guests took home a 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙚𝙙𝙚 of winnings! Help us congratulate them on their $18,047.80 jackpot win on Buffalo Gold! pic.twitter.com/W16gcQ8sHq — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 21, 2022

Treasure Island

Jesus enjoys the Winner Wednesday spotlight.

