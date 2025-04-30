86°F
$306K table game jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

A player at Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas recently won a $306,742 Ultimate Texas Hold ’ ...
A player at Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas recently won a $306,742 Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em jackpot. (Golden Nugget via X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2025 - 2:44 pm
 

A player at Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas won a $306,742 Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em jackpot, according to the casino’s social media account.

The player held the queen and jack of diamonds, and the flop turned up the 10, king and ace.

No other information was immediately available.

$175K bingo win at Red Rock Casino

Way to go, Bob!

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting strong in the north.

Binion’s

Scoring on Luxury Line.

Boulder Station

Not just hot — super hot.

California

Congrats, Jeremy!

Cannery

An $8.80 spins pays off.

Four Queens

Keeping it local.

Fremont

Buffalo sets the pace.

Golden Nugget

Huge score on Dragon Cash.

M Resort

Pandas rock.

Main Street Station

Dragon Link: Golden Century leading the way.

The Orleans

Reels of Wheels deals.

Palace Station

All the gongs are there.

Scoring after a $2.88 spin.

Santa Fe Station

Dragon Cash strikes again.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

