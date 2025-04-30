$306K table game jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
In addition, someone might have yelled “bingo” very loud after a six-figure win at a Las Vegas Valley casino.
A player at Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas won a $306,742 Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em jackpot, according to the casino’s social media account.
The player held the queen and jack of diamonds, and the flop turned up the 10, king and ace.
No other information was immediately available.
$175K bingo win at Red Rock Casino
Way to go, Bob!
We had a Jumbo Jackpot winner last night! 🥳 Bob hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Jackpot Linked Progressive at Red Rock Casino and took home $175,046! Congratulations, Bob! pic.twitter.com/WDulMLbB4y
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) April 26, 2025
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Starting strong in the north.
Please help us congratulate our guest on the $10k win on Dragon Link! 🐉 🔗 pic.twitter.com/Vb3AZkJKWU
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 29, 2025
Binion’s
Scoring on Luxury Line.
Another big win at Binion’s! 🎉🎰 congrats to the lucky lady who took home this massive $15,000 jackpot! 🤩 #binions #jackpot #moneymonday pic.twitter.com/KxorXxfpAu
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 28, 2025
Boulder Station
Not just hot — super hot.
Wowza! We're sending big congrats to one of our local pals who wagered just $0.88 on Super Hot Flaming Pots Mr. Lee game and hit a whopping $11,564.06 jackpot! 💫🎉 pic.twitter.com/I5VGMixWAy
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 25, 2025
California
Congrats, Jeremy!
After a $1.25 bet, Jeremy hit a $25,000 jackpot on live Keno. Congratulations on this awesome win! 💰💲 pic.twitter.com/MYGFQ4dmCu
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 25, 2025
Cannery
An $8.80 spins pays off.
Celebrating our guest's amazing $19k victory! 💰🤑 pic.twitter.com/39QdXPcP6t
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 29, 2025
Four Queens
Keeping it local.
Local player wins big, hitting $17,030 on Four Queens Rich Little Hens machine! 💰💸🐣
#fourqueens #jackpot #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/dxMSb2OSJV
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 28, 2025
Fremont
Buffalo sets the pace.
Congratulations to these guests on these awesome wins! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/AJwXVnGKKH
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 26, 2025
Golden Nugget
Huge score on Dragon Cash.
Jackpot season stays in session 💰#Jackpot #Casino pic.twitter.com/JE0wS9CoHH
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) April 29, 2025
M Resort
Pandas rock.
Grand jackpot of $65,382.00 on a $15 bet! That’s some panda magic right there.🐼✨ pic.twitter.com/14lP4rOUnh
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) April 29, 2025
Main Street Station
Dragon Link: Golden Century leading the way.
We've got some 5-digit jackpots over here! Congratulations to these lucky guests.🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/d1OuHPitUz
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) April 26, 2025
The Orleans
Reels of Wheels deals.
⚠️ JACKPOT ALERT ⚠️ Someone just struck GOLD! 🌟#OrleansCasino #Jackpot #SlotJackpot #BigWin pic.twitter.com/RM8qP0iIQZ
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 30, 2025
Palace Station
All the gongs are there.
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT ALERT! 🐉 🐲
BET: $5
WIN: $14,494.14 pic.twitter.com/2GYPKc0bx9
— Palace Station (@palacestation) April 26, 2025
Scoring after a $2.88 spin.
Congrats to the lucky guest who bet $2.88 and won $11,695.12 playing Dancing Drums. 🥁 🥁 pic.twitter.com/kVD0KWRqTa
— Palace Station (@palacestation) April 30, 2025
Santa Fe Station
Dragon Cash strikes again.
JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 This lucky guest won $57,866.36 from a $15 bet at Santa Fe Station! Wow! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tB7eKwpfc8
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) April 30, 2025
