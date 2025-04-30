$306K table game jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

In addition, someone might have yelled “bingo” very loud after a six-figure win at a Las Vegas Valley casino.

A player at Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas recently won a $306,742 Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em jackpot. (Golden Nugget via X)

A player at Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas won a $306,742 Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em jackpot, according to the casino’s social media account.

The player held the queen and jack of diamonds, and the flop turned up the 10, king and ace.

No other information was immediately available.

$175K bingo win at Red Rock Casino

Way to go, Bob!

We had a Jumbo Jackpot winner last night! 🥳 Bob hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Jackpot Linked Progressive at Red Rock Casino and took home $175,046! Congratulations, Bob! pic.twitter.com/WDulMLbB4y — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) April 26, 2025

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting strong in the north.

Please help us congratulate our guest on the $10k win on Dragon Link! 🐉 🔗 pic.twitter.com/Vb3AZkJKWU — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 29, 2025

Binion’s

Scoring on Luxury Line.

Another big win at Binion’s! 🎉🎰 congrats to the lucky lady who took home this massive $15,000 jackpot! 🤩 #binions #jackpot #moneymonday pic.twitter.com/KxorXxfpAu — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 28, 2025

Boulder Station

Not just hot — super hot.

Wowza! We're sending big congrats to one of our local pals who wagered just $0.88 on Super Hot Flaming Pots Mr. Lee game and hit a whopping $11,564.06 jackpot! 💫🎉 pic.twitter.com/I5VGMixWAy — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 25, 2025

California

Congrats, Jeremy!

After a $1.25 bet, Jeremy hit a $25,000 jackpot on live Keno. Congratulations on this awesome win! 💰💲 pic.twitter.com/MYGFQ4dmCu — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 25, 2025

Cannery

An $8.80 spins pays off.

Celebrating our guest's amazing $19k victory! 💰🤑 pic.twitter.com/39QdXPcP6t — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 29, 2025

Four Queens

Keeping it local.

Local player wins big, hitting $17,030 on Four Queens Rich Little Hens machine! 💰💸🐣

#fourqueens #jackpot #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/dxMSb2OSJV — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 28, 2025

Fremont

Buffalo sets the pace.

Congratulations to these guests on these awesome wins! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/AJwXVnGKKH — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 26, 2025

Golden Nugget

Huge score on Dragon Cash.

M Resort

Pandas rock.

Grand jackpot of $65,382.00 on a $15 bet! That’s some panda magic right there.🐼✨ pic.twitter.com/14lP4rOUnh — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) April 29, 2025

Main Street Station

Dragon Link: Golden Century leading the way.

We've got some 5-digit jackpots over here! Congratulations to these lucky guests.🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/d1OuHPitUz — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) April 26, 2025

The Orleans

Reels of Wheels deals.

Palace Station

All the gongs are there.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT ALERT! 🐉 🐲

BET: $5

WIN: $14,494.14 pic.twitter.com/2GYPKc0bx9 — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 26, 2025

Scoring after a $2.88 spin.

Congrats to the lucky guest who bet $2.88 and won $11,695.12 playing Dancing Drums. 🥁 🥁 pic.twitter.com/kVD0KWRqTa — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 30, 2025

Santa Fe Station

Dragon Cash strikes again.

JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 This lucky guest won $57,866.36 from a $15 bet at Santa Fe Station! Wow! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tB7eKwpfc8 — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) April 30, 2025

