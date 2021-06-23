95°F
$317K table game jackpot hits in northern Nevada

June 23, 2021 - 12:20 pm
 
Harrah's Lake Tahoe (Caesars Entertanment)

The temperatures have been blazing outside in the state of Nevada for a few weeks. It’s hot inside Harrah’s Lake Tahoe as well.

A Nevada visitor won a progressive jackpot Monday night worth $317,257.71 on Blazing 7s at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

The guest, who chose not to be identified, asked, “Is this real?” when it hit.

With the winnings, the guest plans to purchase a new electric car and put a down payment on a house.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A player’s lucky charms worked well, winning $10,398 after being dealt a royal flush.

Fremont

Edwin turned a $4 bet into $14,800 on keno.

Treasure Island

Mary hit a $11,279 jackpot.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

