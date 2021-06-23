$317K table game jackpot hits in northern Nevada

The guest, who chose not to be identified, asked, “Is this real?” when it hit.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe (Caesars Entertanment)

The temperatures have been blazing outside in the state of Nevada for a few weeks. It’s hot inside Harrah’s Lake Tahoe as well.

A Nevada visitor won a progressive jackpot Monday night worth $317,257.71 on Blazing 7s at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

The guest, who chose not to be identified, asked, “Is this real?” when it hit.

With the winnings, the guest plans to purchase a new electric car and put a down payment on a house.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A player’s lucky charms worked well, winning $10,398 after being dealt a royal flush.

Looks like this winner's lucky charms did the trick! They walked away with this $10,398 jackpot! Do you have a lucky charm or tradition you do to bring you luck? pic.twitter.com/zUpGZhVMpP — California Casino (@thecalcasino) June 22, 2021

Fremont

Edwin turned a $4 bet into $14,800 on keno.

Edwin sure does love Keno, and Keno loves him! He walked away with a cool $14,800 off a $4 bet! pic.twitter.com/IbVMJCpsLv — Fremont Casino (@fremont) June 23, 2021

Treasure Island

Mary hit a $11,279 jackpot.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.