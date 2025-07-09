$330K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Apparently, you can hit 22 in blackjack and win — plenty.

A player hit the Push 22 Progressive playing Free Bet Blackjack on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, winning $330,452, at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

Apparently, you can hit 22 in blackjack and win — plenty.

A player at Santa Fe Station hit the Push 22 Progressive playing Free Bet Blackjack on Tuesday, winning $330,452, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

In Push 22 Progressive, the way to hit the 100 percent progressive jackpot is to bet a $1 on the sensor before the cards are out, and then when the dealer starts to draw, they must draw a 4, 5, 6 and 7 of spades — in any order — for the progressive jackpot to hit.

For any other suit, the win is 10 percent of the progressive.

The progressive was reset to $50,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Durango

Big fun on an 80-cent spin.

POV: You walk into Durango and win $11,000 on a $0.80 bet while playing Emperor Zhang! 🤯🤩🥳 Congratulations to this lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/YlKCseTYgY — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) July 8, 2025

South Point

Way to go, Wanda!

Bingo Alert!🎉 Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Wanda, who just won $21,165 on a triple bingo! What an incredible win! 🎊✨ pic.twitter.com/6SePEgH87u — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) July 8, 2025

