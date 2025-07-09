90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$330K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A player hit the Push 22 Progressive playing Free Bet Blackjack on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, winni ...
A player hit the Push 22 Progressive playing Free Bet Blackjack on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, winning $330,452, at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
More Stories
The Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino, as seen on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pe ...
Inside Gaming: Downtown Las Vegas casino-hotel offers all-inclusive package
Strip resort will pay six-figure settlement in religious discrimination, retaliation lawsuit
UFC president Dana White answers questions during a post-fight news conference at UFC 264 at th ...
Dana White wins more than $1M gambling after Power Slap event
Elizabeth won $115,742 with a seven-card straight flush Sunday, July 6, 2025, playing pai gow p ...
$115K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2025 - 6:51 am
 

Apparently, you can hit 22 in blackjack and win — plenty.

A player at Santa Fe Station hit the Push 22 Progressive playing Free Bet Blackjack on Tuesday, winning $330,452, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

In Push 22 Progressive, the way to hit the 100 percent progressive jackpot is to bet a $1 on the sensor before the cards are out, and then when the dealer starts to draw, they must draw a 4, 5, 6 and 7 of spades — in any order — for the progressive jackpot to hit.

For any other suit, the win is 10 percent of the progressive.

The progressive was reset to $50,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Durango

Big fun on an 80-cent spin.

South Point

Way to go, Wanda!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES