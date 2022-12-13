50°F
Casinos & Gaming

$337K table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2022 - 10:45 am
 
Hawai’i visitor John A. hit a $337,654 jackpot on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the California i ...
Hawai’i visitor John A. hit a $337,654 jackpot on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the California in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Pai gow poker jackpots have been scorching for one gaming company recently.

Hawai’i visitor John A. hit a $337,654 jackpot on Thursday at the California, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson. The winning hand was a seven-card straight flush (four to 10 of spades with a joker).

It was the third time a major pai gow poker jackpot hit at a Boyd property within the span of three weeks, following two recent jackpots of $152,768 and $87,535 at the Gold Coast on Nov. 23 and Dec. 1, the spokesman said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Drew Brees was not harmed in this Dollar Storm.

Binion’s

Waymon goes wild!

Boulder Station

A nice $1.76 investment.

Bigger investment, bigger payout.

California

Crankin’ on the keno.

Cannery

Locked in on this win.

And more locks.

Fremont

Jeremie enjoys the night life!

Gold Coast

Bucking the trend.

Main Street Station

A wicked win!

The Orleans

Keno on a ticket remains a classic.

Oyo

The former Saints quarterback was not harmed here, either.

Congrats to Amparo!

Palace Station

Big score for $12 …

… and one for $1.76.

Brees not stampeded here, either.

Paris Las Vegas

Spreading the wealth.

Sam’s Town

First row of second 40 numbers scores.

Santa Fe Station

Heading to the big dance.

Silverton

Way to go, Antonio!

The Strat

Congrats Alberto, William and Debra!

South Point

Big win for David!

Suncoast

Happy & Prosperous here …

Sunset Station

… and there.

Then Genghis Khan shows up again.

Treasure Island

Way to go, Andrew!

Wildfire

Another nice $25 investment.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

