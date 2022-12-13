$337K table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

The win was one of several recently hit across the Las Vegas Valley.

Hawai’i visitor John A. hit a $337,654 jackpot on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the California in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Pai gow poker jackpots have been scorching for one gaming company recently.

Hawai’i visitor John A. hit a $337,654 jackpot on Thursday at the California, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson. The winning hand was a seven-card straight flush (four to 10 of spades with a joker).

It was the third time a major pai gow poker jackpot hit at a Boyd property within the span of three weeks, following two recent jackpots of $152,768 and $87,535 at the Gold Coast on Nov. 23 and Dec. 1, the spokesman said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Drew Brees was not harmed in this Dollar Storm.

Looks like it's raining money after this guest scored a win on Dollar Storm! Congrats on the $12k win! pic.twitter.com/Hh0SivCwJu — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 10, 2022

Binion’s

Waymon goes wild!

A huge congrats to our big winner from the weekend, Waymon. He hit 3 huge jackpots, $10,800 (twice) and $6,750! 💰 $5 TRIPLE RED HOT 777’S WERE ON FIRE!🔥 #moneymonday #binions #binionscasino #lasvegascasino #jackpot pic.twitter.com/DF7Ul0UPgF — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 12, 2022

Boulder Station

A nice $1.76 investment.

$15,105.22 JACKPOT on Prosperity Link! 😱💰

A lucky player bet $1.76 and hit a big win! pic.twitter.com/lkLuo2qMFT — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 9, 2022

Bigger investment, bigger payout.

🥁 DANCING DRUMS GIANT JACKPOT 🥁

Bet 👉 $8.80

Win 👉 $40,120.15 pic.twitter.com/GHYlrxfBNr — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 12, 2022

California

Crankin’ on the keno.

WHOA. 👀 This lucky local sure scored with this 9/9 hit, turning $2.50 down into $20K out the door! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/DsuPb8HACC — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 13, 2022

Cannery

Locked in on this win.

Looks like this guest "locked" in a big win on Lock it Link! Congrats on the $18k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/9HwRrP0s0g — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 9, 2022

And more locks.

Congrats on the win! pic.twitter.com/7hSc2NSwv5 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 11, 2022

Fremont

Jeremie enjoys the night life!

What do you get when you mix $15 spins and some late night 🔴 ⚪ 🔵 ? For Jeremie from Hawai'i, it was a WHOPPER $50,000 payout! pic.twitter.com/dk3XMaLaU0 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) December 13, 2022

Gold Coast

Bucking the trend.

These dollars went a long way! Congratulations to these winners who each won over $15,000 on bets of $1 or less during their recent trips to Gold Coast! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/V7Y46zXwWf — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) December 12, 2022

Main Street Station

A wicked win!

CUE THE MUSIC! You know the song… 🐼 Congratulations to this lucky winner from Utah who landed this $12,800.66 handpay off a $4.00 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/fV3fp3m7Ok — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 13, 2022

The Orleans

Keno on a ticket remains a classic.

That feeling when you pick seven numbers at live Keno and hit all seven to win $10,000! Congratulations to this lucky winner who won BIG during their recent trip to our Keno Lounge! 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/rRxt3BExoB — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) December 12, 2022

Oyo

The former Saints quarterback was not harmed here, either.

Hollie G. is #LivingTheGoodLife at lightning speed! Congrats on winning the $13,230.60 jackpot! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/kJEeP2jNk0 — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) December 8, 2022

Congrats to Amparo!

Things are heating up on the casino floor! Congrats to Amparo A. who hit a $11,920 jackpot on Wicked Wheel. #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/UtkWHKJ1PD — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) December 10, 2022

Palace Station

Big score for $12 …

When a big bet turns into a big jackpot! 😱🎰

Bet 👉 $12.00

Win 👉 $28,084 pic.twitter.com/z2OLGFuZOO — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 7, 2022

… and one for $1.76.

$14,736.58 JACKPOT ON 88 FORTUNES! 🤩🚨

Bet: $1.76 pic.twitter.com/MhJVMWhi27 — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 12, 2022

Brees not stampeded here, either.

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨

BET 👉 $4.50

WIN 👉 $18,052.92 pic.twitter.com/crfH5w901s — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 9, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

Spreading the wealth.

It was a winning week for our #ForeverInParis @CaesarsRewards guests.✨ Congratulations to the guests from last week with jackpots totaling $128,575. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/Kbxtqf4mMn — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) December 13, 2022

Sam’s Town

First row of second 40 numbers scores.

Hey Keno fans, check out this awesome win! pic.twitter.com/7Z5fMaci00 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 7, 2022

Santa Fe Station

Heading to the big dance.

Weekend Win! Congrats to this Boarding Pass holder who hit a $25,777 jackpot on Dancing Drums over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/TARHXg0zVX — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 13, 2022

Silverton

Way to go, Antonio!

Guess who’s $11,367.95 richer? 💸 Antonio of Las Vegas, who was playing Wolf Run Grand, a penny slot machine here at #SilvertonCasino 🎉 pic.twitter.com/xPMDDYqAgp — Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) December 7, 2022

The Strat

Congrats Alberto, William and Debra!

A sweet sweet win! 🤑 Alberto won $41,445.53 on the $1 and $5 progressive jackpots this afternoon. Help us congratulate him! 👏 pic.twitter.com/6HHPPWDm5J — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) December 9, 2022

Let's give a round of applause to our new winners! 👏 🤑 Congratulations to William for winning $24,000 and Debra for winning $10,000! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YNNvoosf6p — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) December 12, 2022

South Point

Big win for David!

Spin and win! 🎰 Las Vegas local hit the Ultimate Fire Link Mega Progressive Jackpot on $0.02 taking home $51,871.52! Congratulations David!🎉 pic.twitter.com/WAJrNLI9s3 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 12, 2022

Suncoast

Happy & Prosperous here …

That feeling you get when your $1.50 turns into an $11,350.01 payout! pic.twitter.com/o5QMXLnZmX — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 9, 2022

Sunset Station

… and there.

JACKPOT ALERT

Congrats to this lucky guest that hit a $16,006 jackpot from a $10 bet playing Dragon Link! pic.twitter.com/QA4GNLT2sc — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 12, 2022

Then Genghis Khan shows up again.

Congrats to this lucky guest that hit a $13,477 jackpot from a $10 bet playing Dragon Link! pic.twitter.com/LTRf7dPgyL — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 8, 2022

Treasure Island

Way to go, Andrew!

We’re happy to see our #WinnerWednesday players win! Congratulations to Andrew F. for hitting a jackpot worth $10,019! 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDVab9Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/5i3f58ID2E — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) December 7, 2022

Wildfire

Another nice $25 investment.

$25 Big Bet for a $20,000 Big Win.

📍 Barley's pic.twitter.com/iZMMJcWpmy — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) December 9, 2022

