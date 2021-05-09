80°F
Casinos & Gaming

$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley

May 9, 2021 - 10:19 am
 
(Palace Station)

A visitor from Hawaii is happy to be in the Silver State on Sunday.

Luisa Muliau was playing Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens at Palace Station around 3 a.m. when her $1.25 bet landed her a huge $345,499.36 payout, according to a Station Casinos release.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A Dragon Link slots player hit for $12,309.36.

Four Queens

A penny progressive Dragon Link player won $13,178.69.

A North Dakota visitor connected for $10,219.80.

And now we hear from New Jersey.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

A big $69,131 hit comes up on Tiger’s Realm.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Michael and Janice won $11,000 on 5 Play Poker with a royal flush draw.

Patrick hit a $15,613.85 jackpot on Wolf Dynasty.

Sheryl turned her $22 into $22,513.50 on 88 Fortunes.

The Orleans

A guest won a Mighty Cash jackpot for $10,614.

Suncoast

A dealt royal flush on the Five Play Video Poker machine paid out $30,000.

One guest won $16,000 on Caveman Keno.

Five of a kind without jokers or wild cards? It’s out there.

Tropicana Laughlin

Debra scored a $72, 977 win on Three Card Poker.

Wynn Las Vegas

And now for something completely different: Brandon won $10,000 with a hole-in-one.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

