$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley

The big jackpot at Palace Station was one of several wins across the Las Vegas Valley.

May 9, 2021 - 10:19 am

(Palace Station)

A visitor from Hawaii is happy to be in the Silver State on Sunday.

Luisa Muliau was playing Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens at Palace Station around 3 a.m. when her $1.25 bet landed her a huge $345,499.36 payout, according to a Station Casinos release.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A Dragon Link slots player hit for $12,309.36.

Four Queens

A penny progressive Dragon Link player won $13,178.69.

Another lucky jackpot winner! This time a gentleman from California hit the grand on the penny progressive dragon link by @aristocratslots for $13,178.69. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/xQeFXJVvtz — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) April 29, 2021

A North Dakota visitor connected for $10,219.80.

And now we hear from New Jersey.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

A big $69,131 hit comes up on Tiger’s Realm.

Congrats to this lucky @Caesars_Rewards guest on a $69,131 #JACKPOT 🤑 💜 #ComeOutandPlay Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/kUWyFxtKEC — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) May 7, 2021

Harrah’s Laughlin

Michael and Janice won $11,000 on 5 Play Poker with a royal flush draw.

Patrick hit a $15,613.85 jackpot on Wolf Dynasty.

Sheryl turned her $22 into $22,513.50 on 88 Fortunes.

The Orleans

A guest won a Mighty Cash jackpot for $10,614.

Mighty Cash slot paid a mighty jackpot for $10,614 at The Orleans! Come play at your favorite casino today!#TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/gP3erWVeGb — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) May 2, 2021

Suncoast

A dealt royal flush on the Five Play Video Poker machine paid out $30,000.

A dealt royal flush on the Five Play Video Poker machine turned a lucky guest into a $30,000 jackpot winner!#SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/iSOvZVYYw1 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 1, 2021

One guest won $16,000 on Caveman Keno.

A $16,000 Caveman Keno jackpot hit for a lucky guest at Suncoast!#SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/f1UlcjWfr6 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 2, 2021

Five of a kind without jokers or wild cards? It’s out there.

Tropicana Laughlin

Debra scored a $72, 977 win on Three Card Poker.

Wynn Las Vegas

And now for something completely different: Brandon won $10,000 with a hole-in-one.

We had our first Hole in One on #18 on Thursday! Our hotel guest, Brandon, won $10,000. Congratulations 👏⛳🏌️ Do you think you have what it takes?

To reserve a tee time call our concierge at (702) 770-4653.#wynn #golf #wynnlasvegas pic.twitter.com/0VfLYagJAQ — Wynn Las Vegas (@WynnLasVegas) May 3, 2021

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.