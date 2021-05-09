$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
The big jackpot at Palace Station was one of several wins across the Las Vegas Valley.
A visitor from Hawaii is happy to be in the Silver State on Sunday.
Luisa Muliau was playing Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens at Palace Station around 3 a.m. when her $1.25 bet landed her a huge $345,499.36 payout, according to a Station Casinos release.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
A Dragon Link slots player hit for $12,309.36.
$12,309.36 for this lucky guest!#binions #binionslv #dtlv #fremontst pic.twitter.com/TbvSlwJhey
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) May 7, 2021
Four Queens
A penny progressive Dragon Link player won $13,178.69.
Another lucky jackpot winner! This time a gentleman from California hit the grand on the penny progressive dragon link by @aristocratslots for $13,178.69. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/xQeFXJVvtz
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) April 29, 2021
A North Dakota visitor connected for $10,219.80.
Congratulations to our lucky guest from North Dakota playing a penny #slotmachine with 150 coins bet hit a #jackpot of $10,219.80! #4queens #4queenslv #fourqueens #winnerwinner #dtlv #fremontst pic.twitter.com/0d3KJr31Xy
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) May 5, 2021
And now we hear from New Jersey.
Congratulations to our lucky guest from New Jersey who just hit the Grand Lightning Link Progressive for $16,374.32! #aristocrat #aristocratslots #4queens #4queenslv #dtlv #fourqueens #fremontst pic.twitter.com/qE9ChWiGaC
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) May 5, 2021
Harrah’s Las Vegas
A big $69,131 hit comes up on Tiger’s Realm.
Congrats to this lucky @Caesars_Rewards guest on a $69,131 #JACKPOT 🤑 💜 #ComeOutandPlay
— Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) May 7, 2021
Harrah’s Laughlin
Michael and Janice won $11,000 on 5 Play Poker with a royal flush draw.
💰 💰 #WINNER Michael & Janice won $11,000 on 5 Play Poker with 5 ♦️ Royal Flushes😲! @HarrahsLaughlin #laughlin #harrahslaughlin #caesarsrewards #royalflush #caesarsentertainment pic.twitter.com/cCAXx3tIDr
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) May 3, 2021
Patrick hit a $15,613.85 jackpot on Wolf Dynasty.
💰🔥💰Another #WINNER!! Patrick hit a $15,613.85 Progressive on #WolfDynasty🐺 🔥💰 It's heating up in #Laughlin. @HarrahsLaughlin #caesarsrewards #beawinner #caesarsentertainment #progressivewinner pic.twitter.com/E3ZWL6OO6U
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) May 8, 2021
Sheryl turned her $22 into $22,513.50 on 88 Fortunes.
💰💰💰 #5Treasures #WINNER Sheryl turned her $22 into $22,513.50!! 💰💰💰 @HarrahsLaughlin #laughlin #caesarsrewards #slotwinner #caesarsentertainment #harrahslaughlin #beawinner pic.twitter.com/tI1QVTQcYP
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) May 8, 2021
The Orleans
A guest won a Mighty Cash jackpot for $10,614.
Mighty Cash slot paid a mighty jackpot for $10,614 at The Orleans! Come play at your favorite casino today!#TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/gP3erWVeGb
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) May 2, 2021
Suncoast
A dealt royal flush on the Five Play Video Poker machine paid out $30,000.
A dealt royal flush on the Five Play Video Poker machine turned a lucky guest into a $30,000 jackpot winner!#SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/iSOvZVYYw1
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 1, 2021
One guest won $16,000 on Caveman Keno.
A $16,000 Caveman Keno jackpot hit for a lucky guest at Suncoast!#SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/f1UlcjWfr6
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 2, 2021
Five of a kind without jokers or wild cards? It’s out there.
Check out this 5-of-a-kind $10,250 jackpot full of Queens at Suncoast! 🤑 #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/iT5b4Ie4D1
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 4, 2021
Tropicana Laughlin
Debra scored a $72, 977 win on Three Card Poker.
💰 💲 💰 WOW Debra!! $72, 977 #threecardpoker @TropLaughlin #WINNER #troplife #laughlin #caesarsrewards #troplaughlin #caesarsentertainment pic.twitter.com/SlWbEQ04NN
— Tropicana Laughlin (@TropLaughlin) May 4, 2021
Wynn Las Vegas
And now for something completely different: Brandon won $10,000 with a hole-in-one.
We had our first Hole in One on #18 on Thursday! Our hotel guest, Brandon, won $10,000. Congratulations 👏⛳🏌️
To reserve a tee time call our concierge at (702) 770-4653.#wynn #golf #wynnlasvegas pic.twitter.com/0VfLYagJAQ
— Wynn Las Vegas (@WynnLasVegas) May 3, 2021
