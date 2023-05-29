92°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$354K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2023 - 3:03 pm
 
Updated May 29, 2023 - 3:06 pm
Zac Aynsley of the United Kingdom won $354,742 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot on Craz ...
Zac Aynsley of the United Kingdom won $354,742 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot on Crazy 4 Poker on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

It goes without saying — that’s a strong hand. And arms. And legs.

Zac Aynsley of the United Kingdom won $354,742 after hitting a mega progressive jackpot on Crazy 4 Poker at Planet Hollywood Resort.

The winning hand hit at 1 a.m. Monday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The internet-famed bodybuilder, fitness model and influencer was visiting Las Vegas on vacation with his friend and was playing at the poker table for the first time, the release said. Shortly after one hour, he landed the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He plans on using the winnings to invest and help his family.

Aynsley also noted that positivity was his good luck charm during his visit.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Congrats to Rosa!

Way to go, Debbie!

California

Someone will return to Hawai’i much happier.

Fremont

A California visitor cashes in.

Green Valley Ranch

Big hit for $15.

Main Street Station

The second big score on that machine recently.

Sam’s Town

A 9-spot scores on video keno.

Santa Fe Station

Dragon Links checks in.

Sunset Station

A big $36 wager pays off.

Wildfire Barley’s

Dragon Link strikes again.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
2
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
3
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
4
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
5
10-mile backup reported on I-15 southbound to California
10-mile backup reported on I-15 southbound to California
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$315K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$315K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$231K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$231K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$386K slots jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
$386K slots jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
$172K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$172K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Mom wins $200K Mother’s Day poker jackpot at Strip casino
Mom wins $200K Mother’s Day poker jackpot at Strip casino