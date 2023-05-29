$354K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several over Memorial Day weekend.

Zac Aynsley of the United Kingdom won $354,742 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot on Crazy 4 Poker on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

It goes without saying — that’s a strong hand. And arms. And legs.

The winning hand hit at 1 a.m. Monday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The internet-famed bodybuilder, fitness model and influencer was visiting Las Vegas on vacation with his friend and was playing at the poker table for the first time, the release said. Shortly after one hour, he landed the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He plans on using the winnings to invest and help his family.

Aynsley also noted that positivity was his good luck charm during his visit.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Congrats to Rosa!

Rosa hit a $14,448.26 Jackpot on .88 cents! What a win! 🤚😲 Be right back, going to a Prosperity Link! pic.twitter.com/0zArRgQ5DN — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 27, 2023

Way to go, Debbie!

Debbie won $13,141.97 on a $2.50 bet on an Epic Fortunes machine! 💸 💰 She can't wait for her next trip down!✈️ pic.twitter.com/pcUNWgLcEF — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 28, 2023

California

Someone will return to Hawai’i much happier.

One dollar down, one big win! 💵 This lucky winner from Hawai'i hit the SUPER BUFFALO PROGRESSIVE and cashed out $12,848.00! 💰 pic.twitter.com/JQyUjVduzV — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 27, 2023

Fremont

A California visitor cashes in.

MAJOR PENNY SLOT PAYOUT 🤑 🤑 🤑 This lucky winner from California landed the $14,329.58 GRAND PROGRESSIVE off just a 50-CENT spin! pic.twitter.com/hCcNp9gfAl — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 26, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Big hit for $15.

Main Street Station

The second big score on that machine recently.

ANOTHER BIG 12 TIMES PAY WIN 😱 This lucky winner from Hawai'i claimed the SECOND 12X $14,400 JACKPOT here at Main Street Station this month on a $2 pull! 💰 First one was on May 9th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/MSKb63csjg — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) May 26, 2023

Sam’s Town

A 9-spot scores on video keno.

We love seeing our guests win big! A lucky player just hit 9/9 on Game King Progressive Keno and won $17,914! Come join in the fun and try your luck today! 💸💸💸 pic.twitter.com/yqQ8xmuGnd — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 27, 2023

Santa Fe Station

Dragon Links checks in.

Couple of Thursday night jackpots to lead into the weekend at Santa Fe! Congrats to these two locals. All of a sudden, we have the urge to play Dragon Link… pic.twitter.com/eQZzGZDf5o — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 26, 2023

Sunset Station

A big $36 wager pays off.

Super Triple Play Draw Poker JACKPOT 🤑 Congrats to the lucky winner for hitting a $20,800 jackpot with a $36 bet! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/RsfvYC755l — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 28, 2023

Wildfire Barley’s

Dragon Link strikes again.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT ALERT 🎰 🐉 A lucky guest won $19,588.88 with a $5.00 bet at Barley's! pic.twitter.com/9pdi2JM1zi — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) May 27, 2023

