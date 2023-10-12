$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

Jessie won $355,857.91 on a Lightning Buffalo Link slots machine at South Point, the casino reported on its X account Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (South Point via X)

Getting buffaloes and lightning together can make for a profitable combination.

A player names Jessie recently won $355,857.91 on a Lightning Buffalo Link slots machine at South Point, the casino reported on its X account Monday.

No other information was immediately available.

Milestone bingo win at the Plaza

Pam from Massachusetts won $50,000 Wednesday at the Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Super Bingo Tournament — one year to the day after suffering a heart attack at the downtown casino’s October tourney, a casino spokesman said.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A pair of 7-spots on video keno makes for a quality payday to the north.

Congrats to this guest on the $14k win! pic.twitter.com/egRLaYMCdD — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 11, 2023

Binion’s

Just for laughs.

These hand pays are no joke! 🤡 Congrats to the lucky players who took home some major jackpots these week at Binion's! #binions #moneymonday #jackpots pic.twitter.com/5tpOaGzi9J — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 9, 2023

Cannery

A cousin of the buffalo helps a slots player find success.

Congratulations to this guest on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/9Khr5tTOPq — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) October 11, 2023

Four Queens

A video keno jackpot sets the pace.

You get a jackpot, you get a jackpot, everyone gets a jackpot! 🤑 Congrats to the lucky winners from last week who took home $4,500 all the way up o $14,000! 💸 #moneymonday #fourqueens #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/xaTIOu3xHn — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) October 9, 2023

Palace Station

An 88-cent spin turns out huge.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT 🥁 A lucky guest placed a $.88 bet and hit a $14,012.90 jackpot! Congrats! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IeMz9lqMT0 — Palace Station (@palacestation) October 11, 2023

Palms

Big bet becomes a big payoff.

when a $250 bet turns into a $31,250 jackpot – now that's what we call winning! 💰🎰🥳 play more, eat more, get more: https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/LyAng8rljO — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) October 11, 2023

Sam’s Town

Congratulations, Sang!

Don't underestimate the power of a $1 bet! Sang won $18,050 on Lightning Dragon Riches and you could too! Try your luck and see where it takes you! pic.twitter.com/qm2yNfB82z — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 10, 2023

Scoring big on Fortune Coin Trio.

This guest was the lucky winner of a progressive jackpot on Fortune Coin Trio in the amount of $10,802! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/seCr0EZB2S — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 10, 2023

A huge progressive payout on the royal flush victory.

👏👏 A huge round of applause to our guest who hit this Royal Flush on Triple Play video poker and walked away with $21,399 off a $3.75 bet!💰💰 pic.twitter.com/mGvmwKfMZm — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 11, 2023

