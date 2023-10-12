$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
Getting buffaloes and lightning together can make for a profitable combination.
A player names Jessie recently won $355,857.91 on a Lightning Buffalo Link slots machine at South Point, the casino reported on its X account Monday.
No other information was immediately available.
Milestone bingo win at the Plaza
Pam from Massachusetts won $50,000 Wednesday at the Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Super Bingo Tournament — one year to the day after suffering a heart attack at the downtown casino’s October tourney, a casino spokesman said.
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A pair of 7-spots on video keno makes for a quality payday to the north.
Congrats to this guest on the $14k win! pic.twitter.com/egRLaYMCdD
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 11, 2023
Binion’s
Just for laughs.
These hand pays are no joke! 🤡 Congrats to the lucky players who took home some major jackpots these week at Binion's! #binions #moneymonday #jackpots pic.twitter.com/5tpOaGzi9J
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 9, 2023
Cannery
A cousin of the buffalo helps a slots player find success.
Congratulations to this guest on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/9Khr5tTOPq
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) October 11, 2023
Four Queens
A video keno jackpot sets the pace.
You get a jackpot, you get a jackpot, everyone gets a jackpot! 🤑 Congrats to the lucky winners from last week who took home $4,500 all the way up o $14,000! 💸 #moneymonday #fourqueens #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/xaTIOu3xHn
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) October 9, 2023
Palace Station
An 88-cent spin turns out huge.
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT 🥁
A lucky guest placed a $.88 bet and hit a $14,012.90 jackpot! Congrats! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IeMz9lqMT0
— Palace Station (@palacestation) October 11, 2023
Palms
Big bet becomes a big payoff.
when a $250 bet turns into a $31,250 jackpot – now that's what we call winning! 💰🎰🥳
play more, eat more, get more: https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/LyAng8rljO
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) October 11, 2023
Sam’s Town
Congratulations, Sang!
Don't underestimate the power of a $1 bet! Sang won $18,050 on Lightning Dragon Riches and you could too! Try your luck and see where it takes you! pic.twitter.com/qm2yNfB82z
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 10, 2023
Scoring big on Fortune Coin Trio.
This guest was the lucky winner of a progressive jackpot on Fortune Coin Trio in the amount of $10,802! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/seCr0EZB2S
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 10, 2023
A huge progressive payout on the royal flush victory.
👏👏 A huge round of applause to our guest who hit this Royal Flush on Triple Play video poker and walked away with $21,399 off a $3.75 bet!💰💰 pic.twitter.com/mGvmwKfMZm
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 11, 2023
