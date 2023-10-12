60°F
Casinos & Gaming

$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2023 - 6:21 am
 
Jessie won $355,857.91 on a Lightning Buffalo Link slots machine at South Point, the casino rep ...
Jessie won $355,857.91 on a Lightning Buffalo Link slots machine at South Point, the casino reported on its X account Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (South Point via X)

Getting buffaloes and lightning together can make for a profitable combination.

A player names Jessie recently won $355,857.91 on a Lightning Buffalo Link slots machine at South Point, the casino reported on its X account Monday.

No other information was immediately available.

Milestone bingo win at the Plaza

Pam from Massachusetts won $50,000 Wednesday at the Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Super Bingo Tournament — one year to the day after suffering a heart attack at the downtown casino’s October tourney, a casino spokesman said.

(The Plaza)
(The Plaza)

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A pair of 7-spots on video keno makes for a quality payday to the north.

Binion’s

Just for laughs.

Cannery

A cousin of the buffalo helps a slots player find success.

Four Queens

A video keno jackpot sets the pace.

Palace Station

An 88-cent spin turns out huge.

Palms

Big bet becomes a big payoff.

Sam’s Town

Congratulations, Sang!

Scoring big on Fortune Coin Trio.

A huge progressive payout on the royal flush victory.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

