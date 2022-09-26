98°F
Casinos & Gaming

$358K table game jackpot hits at southwest casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2022 - 2:41 pm
 
Las Vegas player Robert drew a seven-card straight flush on Pai Gow progressive table Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at South Point, winning $358,544.
Las Vegas player Robert drew a seven-card straight flush on Pai Gow progressive table Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at South Point, winning $358,544. (South Point via Twitter)

Someone has a little more cash to play on “Monday Night Football.”

Las Vegas player Robert drew a seven-card straight flush on Pai Gow progressive table Sunday night at South Point, winning $358,544, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winning hand was four through 10 of spades.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congratulations!

Boulder Station

Lock it up!

Cannery

Big hit on Dragon Link: Golden Century.

Rampart

The Dragon Cash machine strikes again!

(Rampart)
(Rampart)

The Strat

Gotta be quick to top Latoisha.

Suncoast

Another big win on Four Card Keno.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

