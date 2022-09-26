$358K table game jackpot hits at southwest casino

Someone has a little more cash to play on “Monday Night Football.”

Las Vegas player Robert drew a seven-card straight flush on Pai Gow progressive table Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at South Point, winning $358,544. (South Point via Twitter)

Las Vegas player Robert drew a seven-card straight flush on Pai Gow progressive table Sunday night at South Point, winning $358,544, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winning hand was four through 10 of spades.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Boulder Station

Cannery

Rampart

The Strat

Suncoast

