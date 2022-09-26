$358K table game jackpot hits at southwest casino
Someone has a little more cash to play on “Monday Night Football.”
Las Vegas player Robert drew a seven-card straight flush on Pai Gow progressive table Sunday night at South Point, winning $358,544, according to a casino spokesperson.
The winning hand was four through 10 of spades.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Congratulations!
Jackpot 🤑
Help us congratulate this lucky guest on the 15k win! pic.twitter.com/qvAdL7QkS7
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 26, 2022
Boulder Station
Lock it up!
LOCK IT LINK JACKPOT! 🔐💰
BET 👉 $5.00
WIN 👉 $19,246.34 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZJlc48b0Bf
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 26, 2022
Cannery
Big hit on Dragon Link: Golden Century.
Jackpot 🤑
Congratulations to this player on the striking win! pic.twitter.com/eV65ePvEWo
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) September 25, 2022
Rampart
The Dragon Cash machine strikes again!
The Strat
Gotta be quick to top Latoisha.
WOW! The quickest jackpot win ever. 🤯 It only took Latoisha 10 minutes to win $17,186. Congratulations! 🤑👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/sEO2PNH9ro
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) September 26, 2022
Suncoast
Another big win on Four Card Keno.
Keno fans, check out this sweet $28,042 win! pic.twitter.com/Dr9Ryu9TWI
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 26, 2022
