$360K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

Laurie Sievenpiper of Canada won $360,552 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Laurie Sievenpiper of Canada won $360,552 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker Thursday at Planet Hollywood, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Sievenpiper said she was visiting Las Vegas to celebrate Christmas with her parents and hit after two hours of playing.

With the winnings, she plans on paying off her home mortgage.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A host of winners celebrate downtown.

These jackpots are ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐! pic.twitter.com/rxGRo5RRna — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 23, 2023

Cannery

Nice haul after a $1.25 spin.

Wave the 🏁 we have a winner! Congrats to this guest on the $12k win off a $1.25 bet! pic.twitter.com/rVj9ik2hwo — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 22, 2023

Durango

Way to go, Erwin!

Merry Christmas to our local guest Erwin who hit this $10,309.06 progressive on Thunder Drums earlier this morning. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/KP6ZOVJh6Z — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 25, 2023

Palms

Aces with a kicker is always fun.

break out the confetti. 🎉🎊 time to celebrate this jackpot winner! play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5

#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/GGxIGhN14F — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 27, 2023

Sam’s Town

When catching 7s, make sure they are super charged.

This lucky guest was playing this Quick Spin Super Charged 7’s Wheel game in the High Limit area when she caught 3 Super Charged 7’s symbols, banking this $10,040 win!! pic.twitter.com/aXFPsoelRt — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 22, 2023

Sunset Station

A pair of five-figure slots jackpots hit in Henderson.

🔒 💲 SUPERLOCK JACKPOT 💲 🔒 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $16,592.15 with a $3 bet 👊😎✨ pic.twitter.com/3N3j04jOYr — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 29, 2023

🎪 💰 JACKPOT CARVINAL 💰 🎪 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand jackpot & winning $11,743.96 with an $8 bet 👏😄 pic.twitter.com/0nOOrHOhQ3 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 26, 2023

