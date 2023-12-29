60°F
Casinos & Gaming

$360K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2023 - 11:56 am
 
Laurie Sievenpiper of Canada won $360,552 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ulti ...
Laurie Sievenpiper of Canada won $360,552 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Let the Molson run wild.

Laurie Sievenpiper of Canada won $360,552 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker Thursday at Planet Hollywood, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Sievenpiper said she was visiting Las Vegas to celebrate Christmas with her parents and hit after two hours of playing.

With the winnings, she plans on paying off her home mortgage.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A host of winners celebrate downtown.

Cannery

Nice haul after a $1.25 spin.

Durango

Way to go, Erwin!

Palms

Aces with a kicker is always fun.

Sam’s Town

When catching 7s, make sure they are super charged.

Sunset Station

A pair of five-figure slots jackpots hit in Henderson.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

