$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley

A slots player at The Venetian won $366,599.50 on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s progressive jackpot on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)

Someone solved the puzzle in a big way.

A slots player at The Venetian won $366,599.50 on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s progressive jackpot on Wednesday, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing $1.75 a spin.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Each play is another U.S. Grant invested.

Big bet turns into a big win 😱💰

Bet 👉 $50

Jackpot 👉 $20,000 pic.twitter.com/xW6BhZDBHk — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 29, 2022

Palace Station

And this player went $15 a spin.

LOCK IT LINK WIN! 🔐

Bet ➡️ $15.00

Jackpot ➡️ $14,139.49 pic.twitter.com/H46M0jhfz6 — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 30, 2022

Rampart

That’s a bingo!

Red Rock Casino

Way to go, Melissa!

The drums are dancin'! Congrats to Melissa for winning $11,136.08! pic.twitter.com/jecS8RDDnI — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 30, 2022

Sam’s Town

Once again, it’s always nice to be dealt a royal flush.

This very happy guest was the lucky winner of a progressive royal flush jackpot in the amount of $24,150.25! pic.twitter.com/tNwbJ3G4fd — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 29, 2022

Sunset Station

And $5 gets the job done.

🐉 Dragon Link Jackpot 🐉

Bet: $5

Won: $11,107 pic.twitter.com/HHYpaBAMmG — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 29, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.