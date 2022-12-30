$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley
Someone solved the puzzle in a big way.
A slots player at The Venetian won $366,599.50 on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s progressive jackpot on Wednesday, according to a casino spokesperson.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing $1.75 a spin.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Each play is another U.S. Grant invested.
Big bet turns into a big win 😱💰
Bet 👉 $50
Jackpot 👉 $20,000 pic.twitter.com/xW6BhZDBHk
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 29, 2022
Palace Station
And this player went $15 a spin.
LOCK IT LINK WIN! 🔐
Bet ➡️ $15.00
Jackpot ➡️ $14,139.49 pic.twitter.com/H46M0jhfz6
— Palace Station (@palacestation) December 30, 2022
Rampart
That’s a bingo!
We want to congratulate our lucky Rampart Bingo Dual Action $36,136 Jackpot Winner! What a great holiday present this was! Have you ever won big playing bingo? #rampartcasino #rampartbingo #dualaction #jackpot #jackpotwinner #luckywinner #vegaswinner #bingowinner #luckycasino pic.twitter.com/eT6NBHJfhK
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) December 30, 2022
Red Rock Casino
Way to go, Melissa!
The drums are dancin'!
Congrats to Melissa for winning $11,136.08! pic.twitter.com/jecS8RDDnI
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 30, 2022
Sam’s Town
Once again, it’s always nice to be dealt a royal flush.
This very happy guest was the lucky winner of a progressive royal flush jackpot in the amount of $24,150.25! pic.twitter.com/tNwbJ3G4fd
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 29, 2022
Sunset Station
And $5 gets the job done.
🐉 Dragon Link Jackpot 🐉
Bet: $5
Won: $11,107 pic.twitter.com/HHYpaBAMmG
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 29, 2022
