Casinos & Gaming

$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2022 - 12:30 pm
 
A slots player at The Venetian won $366,599.50 on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot ...
A slots player at The Venetian won $366,599.50 on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s progressive jackpot on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)

Someone solved the puzzle in a big way.

A slots player at The Venetian won $366,599.50 on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s progressive jackpot on Wednesday, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing $1.75 a spin.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Each play is another U.S. Grant invested.

Palace Station

And this player went $15 a spin.

Rampart

That’s a bingo!

Red Rock Casino

Way to go, Melissa!

Sam’s Town

Once again, it’s always nice to be dealt a royal flush.

Sunset Station

And $5 gets the job done.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

