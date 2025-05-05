$376K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
These are the cards he was looking for.
Nestor R. won a $376,013 Pai Gow progressive jackpot with a 7-card straight flush Sunday at Santa Fe Station, according to a casino spokesperson.
He won an additional $5,000 with a Fortune Bonus side bet.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Starting with a bang.
Congratulations to our guest on the $15k win! pic.twitter.com/N9n9cGn4pd
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 4, 2025
Golden Nugget
Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous leads the way.
Back-to-back-to-back 🤑#Jackpot #Winner #Casino pic.twitter.com/ZsXZCxyqsX
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) May 1, 2025
Sam’s Town
X (formerly Twitter) don’t lie.
Best case scenario < dealt a Royal Flush for $21,313! pic.twitter.com/jcAfiFKffb
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 3, 2025
And the kicker 2 completes it.
Congratulations to our fortunate player who bagged a whopping $10,000 jackpot on Triple Double Bonus Poker! With 4-4's and a 2, it sure was their lucky day! pic.twitter.com/9WP32swqYS
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 30, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
