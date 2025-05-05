67°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$376K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Nestor R. won a $376,013 Pai Gow progressive jackpot with a 7-card straight flush Sunday, May 4 ...
Nestor R. won a $376,013 Pai Gow progressive jackpot with a 7-card straight flush Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
Nestor R. won a $376,013 Pai Gow progressive jackpot with a 7-card straight flush Sunday, May 4 ...
Nestor R. won a $376,013 Pai Gow progressive jackpot with a 7-card straight flush Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
More Stories
The skyline on the North end of the Strip with casino operators in the area including Resorts W ...
What’s behind all the recent layoffs at Las Vegas casinos?
How MGM Resorts is working to prevent money laundering at its Las Vegas casinos
An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfa ...
Red Rock executives say they could endure a recession if it happens
Guests wait in line to place their bets at the Sports Book at Westgate in Las Vegas, Sunday, Se ...
Westgate to offer new Survivor, College SuperContests this season
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2025 - 12:19 pm
 

These are the cards he was looking for.

Nestor R. won a $376,013 Pai Gow progressive jackpot with a 7-card straight flush Sunday at Santa Fe Station, according to a casino spokesperson.

He won an additional $5,000 with a Fortune Bonus side bet.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting with a bang.

Golden Nugget

Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous leads the way.

Sam’s Town

X (formerly Twitter) don’t lie.

And the kicker 2 completes it.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES