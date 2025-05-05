$376K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

These are the cards he was looking for.

Nestor R. won a $376,013 Pai Gow progressive jackpot with a 7-card straight flush Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

These are the cards he was looking for.

Nestor R. won a $376,013 Pai Gow progressive jackpot with a 7-card straight flush Sunday at Santa Fe Station, according to a casino spokesperson.

He won an additional $5,000 with a Fortune Bonus side bet.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting with a bang.

Congratulations to our guest on the $15k win! pic.twitter.com/N9n9cGn4pd — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 4, 2025

Golden Nugget

Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous leads the way.

Sam’s Town

X (formerly Twitter) don’t lie.

Best case scenario < dealt a Royal Flush for $21,313! pic.twitter.com/jcAfiFKffb — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 3, 2025

And the kicker 2 completes it.

Congratulations to our fortunate player who bagged a whopping $10,000 jackpot on Triple Double Bonus Poker! With 4-4's and a 2, it sure was their lucky day! pic.twitter.com/9WP32swqYS — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 30, 2025

