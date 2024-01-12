$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The six-figure win was of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley, including two big prizes won by the same player.

A player won $389,753 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Crazy 4 Poker on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A visitor at a Las Vegas Strip casino will enjoy a crazy good time.

The player won $389,753 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Crazy 4 Poker at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot hit around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Durango

Nice work for 80 cents at one of the Valley’s newer casinos.

This lucky winner had this CATS game purring after hitting a $10,000 jackpot on an $.80 bet. pic.twitter.com/ImrCkGt1Lo — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 12, 2024

Main Street Station

From $27 to $15,000-plus. Not bad.

I'm sure this guest felt DOUBLE BLISS when they hit for $15K!!! 🎰🤑 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/MgM6MlG2jK — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 12, 2024

Rampart

Normally a table game player, this patron went to video poker on Tuesday. On his first hand at the Double Double Bonus Poker machine, he won $20,000. He then hit the $50,000 jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine.

On Wednesday, a local player hit a $51,148 jackpot on a Buffalo slots machine.

Sam’s Town

That is the result you wish for when you are holding three of a kind.

Picture this…

Holding your 3 of a kind hand, then this happens! 😍 pic.twitter.com/vWX2dmPvEg — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 10, 2024

Santa Fe Station

You would think the local cannabis industry would be a sponsor of this slots machine.

$14,561.14 progressive HIT! Congrats to this Vegas local who hit the Huff N More Puff Grand Progressive last night. pic.twitter.com/5TmoFRjxmF — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 11, 2024

Sunset Station

Another big payout on a Dragon Link machine.

💰 💰 GENGHIS KHAN JACKPOT 💰 💰 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand & winning $18,793.49 with a $6.25 bet 👌😏 pic.twitter.com/hhAuqbGJIy — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 10, 2024

Just waiting for the king.

♥️ 👑 BONUS POKER JACKOT 👑 ♥️ Congrats to a lucky local for getting a royal flush in hearts & winning $20,000 with a $25 bet 💲👏😄💲 pic.twitter.com/bIaM05sMpZ — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 12, 2024

