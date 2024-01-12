47°F
Casinos & Gaming

$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2024 - 10:53 am
 
A player won $389,753 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Crazy 4 Poker on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A visitor at a Las Vegas Strip casino will enjoy a crazy good time.

The player won $389,753 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Crazy 4 Poker at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot hit around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Durango

Nice work for 80 cents at one of the Valley’s newer casinos.

Main Street Station

From $27 to $15,000-plus. Not bad.

Rampart

Normally a table game player, this patron went to video poker on Tuesday. On his first hand at the Double Double Bonus Poker machine, he won $20,000. He then hit the $50,000 jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine.

A video poker player won jackpots of $20,000 and $50,000 on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at JW Marri ...
A video poker player won jackpots of $20,000 and $50,000 on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at JW Marriott Las Vegas. (The Vox Agency)

On Wednesday, a local player hit a $51,148 jackpot on a Buffalo slots machine.

A slots player won a $51,148 jackpot on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at JW Marriott Las Vegas. ...
A slots player won a $51,148 jackpot on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at JW Marriott Las Vegas. (The Vox Agency)

Sam’s Town

That is the result you wish for when you are holding three of a kind.

Santa Fe Station

You would think the local cannabis industry would be a sponsor of this slots machine.

Sunset Station

Another big payout on a Dragon Link machine.

Just waiting for the king.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

