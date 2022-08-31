106°F
$391K table game jackpot hits on Strip

August 31, 2022 - 1:02 pm
 
Lisa Ferber hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot of $391,172 playing Three Card Poker at The Cromwell ...
Lisa Ferber hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot of $391,172 playing Three Card Poker at The Cromwell on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Someone will not be needing college student debt relief.

Lisa Ferber of Setauket, New York, hit a mega progressive jackpot of $391,172 playing Three Card Poker on Wednesday morning at The Cromwell, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Lisa Ferber hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot of $391,172 playing Three Card Poker at The Cromwell ...
Lisa Ferber hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot of $391,172 playing Three Card Poker at The Cromwell on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Ferber said she plans to use her winnings to pay for her son’s college.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Congratulations to Dallas/Fort Worth visitor Lucky Lacce.

California

Needed three, got three.

The Cannery

Who remembers the Lou Christie classic? Anyone? Anyone?

Main Street Station

Big score on a progressive jackpot.

The Orleans

A $17,000-plus win leads the way here.

Palace Station

This is a good spot to spend 88 cents.

Paris Las Vegas

Huge win for Mustafa!

Sahara

Stephen seems surprised.

Suncoast

Another 88-cent score!

Sunset Station

Four Card Keno makes a quality appearance.

When multipliers are used for good instead of evil.

Ditto.

Treasure Island

Brandy showing some stoicism in victory.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

