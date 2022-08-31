$391K table game jackpot hits on Strip

The big score was one of several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.

Lisa Ferber hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot of $391,172 playing Three Card Poker at The Cromwell on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Someone will not be needing college student debt relief.

Lisa Ferber of Setauket, New York, hit a mega progressive jackpot of $391,172 playing Three Card Poker on Wednesday morning at The Cromwell, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Ferber said she plans to use her winnings to pay for her son’s college.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Congratulations to Dallas/Fort Worth visitor Lucky Lacce.

I hear the train a comin'…choo choo! The Buffalo Luxury Line slot machine is rolling out the dough! Congratulations to lucky Dallas Ft. Worth, Texas native and new Club Binion’s player Lacce on her $13,152.35 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/X1IBGeb4PV — Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 30, 2022

California

Needed three, got three.

👑ROYALTY ROYALTY ROYALTY👑 This lucky winner from Hawai'i pocketed a cool $20K+ off a ROYAL FLUSH♣️ and a $25 bet! pic.twitter.com/GkqUfAg4Td — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) August 30, 2022

The Cannery

Who remembers the Lou Christie classic? Anyone? Anyone?

Jackpot 🚨 Congrats to this lucky player on the $11,349 win! pic.twitter.com/gNCBBNis8T — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 29, 2022

Main Street Station

Big score on a progressive jackpot.

We had a coronation here over the weekend! 👑 This lucky local had to be feeling like royalty after taking home this massive handpay off a $5 bet on a ROYAL FLUSH ♠️ playing Double Double Bonus Poker! pic.twitter.com/d3WxeZRMDM — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) August 29, 2022

The Orleans

A $17,000-plus win leads the way here.

We had some more WONDERFUL wins at The Orleans! Including a $17,994 win on Wonder 4 Spinning Fortunes! Congratulations to all of our winners! pic.twitter.com/21Icp9yB48 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 31, 2022

Palace Station

This is a good spot to spend 88 cents.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁💰

BET 👉 .88 CENTS

WIN 👉 $17,872.60 pic.twitter.com/3l03fQ8K0s — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 29, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

Huge win for Mustafa!

Congratulations to @CaesarsRewards member Mustafa A. who hit a $93,596 jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold'Em! ✨ 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/d0LXyS9tS5 — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) August 30, 2022

Sahara

Stephen seems surprised.

Nice win Stephen! Jackpot: $27,018

Date: 8/26/2022 pic.twitter.com/G0dySJigMm — SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) August 29, 2022

Suncoast

Another 88-cent score!

$.88 cents is all it takes! pic.twitter.com/3qvTJ89Ner — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 30, 2022

Sunset Station

Four Card Keno makes a quality appearance.

A Four Card Keno WIN! Congrats to this lucky guest that hit a $17,200 jackpot from a $4 bet! pic.twitter.com/mqD9g5AnrL — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 30, 2022

When multipliers are used for good instead of evil.

$24,025 JACKPOT from a $25 bet! Congrats to this lucky guest 👏 pic.twitter.com/xppWI1PpcT — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 30, 2022

Ditto.

An Ultimate X Poker WIN! Bet: $25

Won: $25,800 pic.twitter.com/iGpKmXmmWL — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 31, 2022

Treasure Island

Brandy showing some stoicism in victory.

WOOP, WOOP! Congrats to Brandy B. for winning $18,062 on the Jinse Dao Progressive Machine 😍 https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir pic.twitter.com/Ns2udusYGN — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 31, 2022

