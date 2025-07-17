$4 spin turns into $1.1M slots jackpot at off-Strip casino

The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas Valley.

One year after Mirage closure, Hard Rock casino progresses on Strip

A Washington couple won a $1,142,108.23 jackpot Thursday, July 17, 2025, while playing the Wheel of Fortune 4D Collector’s Edition slot machine at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)

A Washington couple came to town to attend a food truck convention for their burger show on wheels. They will leave with plans on a second vehicle — not from what they learned, but with the cash they won.

Visiting the Palms for the first time, the husband won a $1,142,108.23 jackpot Thursday while playing the Wheel of Fortune 4D Collector’s Edition slot machine, according to a casino spokesperson.

Before their departure, the couple spent a celebratory morning at Palms Spa, and the winner has scheduled an appointment at the resort’s new barber.

“This is the kind of magical Vegas moment we love to celebrate,” said Scott McDermott, the Palms director of slots.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Way to roll, Marie!

⭐GOLDEN ARM MEMBER⭐ Lean Marie shot the dice for 1 hour and 2 minutes making her our newest Golden Arm Member. Congratulations to her and all of the lucky guests!🎉 pic.twitter.com/y5rxNVJgkv — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) July 11, 2025

Four Queens

Dancing Drums sets the pace.

Fireworks and jackpots were flying at Four Queens this weekend! 🎆🎰 Congrats to all our lucky winners who hit it big! pic.twitter.com/MgnFz3YjPx — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) July 7, 2025

Fremont

Congrats, Lorene!

After a $1.50 bet, Lorene walked away with $22,077! Congratulations!🤑 pic.twitter.com/SB5B0IjEcb — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) July 11, 2025

Gold Coast

Pots are hot.

Golden Nugget

A pair of six-packs hit the spot.

Jokers Wild

Congrats, Gertrude!

💰 Big congratulations to Gertrude for scoring an amazing $11,648 win on Dragon Link Autumn Moon! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/3tJRKzwJ87 — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) July 16, 2025

Main Street Station

Celebrating the five-digit wins.

We're all about 5-digit jackpots! Congratulations lucky guests!🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/bqyEG0xoPf — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) July 11, 2025

Palace Station

The $1 spin comes through.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $18,929.80 on a $1 bet. 🐉 pic.twitter.com/LBRqZqlSJE — Palace Station (@palacestation) July 14, 2025

Palms

Nice haul for $15.

Red Rock Casino

“Two out of three royal flushes ain’t bad.” — Meatloaf, to paraphrase

A $30 bet turned into a $36,020 jackpot at Red Rock Casino!

Congrats to our lucky winner 🎰💸 pic.twitter.com/D1zbmIE79n — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) July 16, 2025

Big Buffalo fun.

💥 JACKPOT ALERT 💥 A lucky winner won $28,757 from a $15 bet at Red Rock Casino! Who’s next? 💸 pic.twitter.com/0PkuInH6Vn — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) July 11, 2025

When more puff is used for good instead of evil.

How we like to start the week! 🤩💸

Congrats to our guest who hit $29,827.24 on a $20 spin at Red Rock! pic.twitter.com/jQKA1Ztv0e — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) July 14, 2025

Santa Fe Station

The drums beat profitable again.

Big wins don’t always need big bets 💸

Just ask the guest who turned $2.64 into $26,795.48 at Santa Fe Station! 🤩💸 pic.twitter.com/dTozpBCYa8 — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) July 14, 2025

Suncoast

Hurray for Wai!

Luck was on Wai's side! He scored a Royal Flush to win the Ultimate Texas Hold'Em progressive jackpot of $11,584 and picked up an extra $5,000 with his blind bet. Congratulations, Wai! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/5GuPGtN8I7 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 9, 2025

Congratulations, Sheri!

🔥 Sheri scored a sizzling $11,607 jackpot on “Big Hot Flaming Pots” here at Suncoast! Let’s give her a big round of applause!👏 pic.twitter.com/nymacT3eS6 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 10, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

