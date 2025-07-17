98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$4 spin turns into $1.1M slots jackpot at off-Strip casino

A Washington couple won a $1,142,108.23 jackpot Thursday, July 17, 2025, while playing the Whee ...
A Washington couple won a $1,142,108.23 jackpot Thursday, July 17, 2025, while playing the Wheel of Fortune 4D Collector’s Edition slot machine at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)
A Washington couple won a $1,142,108.23 jackpot Thursday, July 17, 2025, while playing the Whee ...
A Washington couple won a $1,142,108.23 jackpot Thursday, July 17, 2025, while playing the Wheel of Fortune 4D Collector’s Edition slot machine at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)
More Stories
M Resort in Henderson, Nev., debuted its revamped casino floor, completing the first phase of a ...
Henderson casino debuts new gaming floor, construction continues
The view of construction progress of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Guitar Hotel La ...
One year after Mirage closure, Hard Rock casino progresses on Strip
Green Vally Ranch Resort, a Station Casinos property, is renovating all 422 hotel rooms and 71 ...
Henderson casino-hotel updating rooms as part of renovation
Wendover Nugget (Google Street View)
Inside Gaming: Casino operator with Nevada ties files for bankruptcy
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2025 - 1:43 pm
 

A Washington couple came to town to attend a food truck convention for their burger show on wheels. They will leave with plans on a second vehicle — not from what they learned, but with the cash they won.

Visiting the Palms for the first time, the husband won a $1,142,108.23 jackpot Thursday while playing the Wheel of Fortune 4D Collector’s Edition slot machine, according to a casino spokesperson.

Before their departure, the couple spent a celebratory morning at Palms Spa, and the winner has scheduled an appointment at the resort’s new barber.

“This is the kind of magical Vegas moment we love to celebrate,” said Scott McDermott, the Palms director of slots.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Way to roll, Marie!

Four Queens

Dancing Drums sets the pace.

Fremont

Congrats, Lorene!

Gold Coast

Pots are hot.

Golden Nugget

A pair of six-packs hit the spot.

Jokers Wild

Congrats, Gertrude!

Main Street Station

Celebrating the five-digit wins.

Palace Station

The $1 spin comes through.

Palms

Nice haul for $15.

Red Rock Casino

“Two out of three royal flushes ain’t bad.” — Meatloaf, to paraphrase

Big Buffalo fun.

When more puff is used for good instead of evil.

Santa Fe Station

The drums beat profitable again.

Suncoast

Hurray for Wai!

Congratulations, Sheri!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Senate Republicans on Thursday objected to quick passage of legislation that would restore full ...
Senate blocks bill to restore gambling tax break reduced in Trump bill
CQ Roll Call Staff, CQ-Roll Call

Senate Republicans on Thursday objected to quick passage of legislation that would restore full deductibility of wagering losses after Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto made the unanimous consent request.

MORE STORIES