$4 spin turns into $1.1M slots jackpot at off-Strip casino
The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas Valley.
A Washington couple came to town to attend a food truck convention for their burger show on wheels. They will leave with plans on a second vehicle — not from what they learned, but with the cash they won.
Visiting the Palms for the first time, the husband won a $1,142,108.23 jackpot Thursday while playing the Wheel of Fortune 4D Collector’s Edition slot machine, according to a casino spokesperson.
Before their departure, the couple spent a celebratory morning at Palms Spa, and the winner has scheduled an appointment at the resort’s new barber.
“This is the kind of magical Vegas moment we love to celebrate,” said Scott McDermott, the Palms director of slots.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
California
Way to roll, Marie!
⭐GOLDEN ARM MEMBER⭐
Lean Marie shot the dice for 1 hour and 2 minutes making her our newest Golden Arm Member. Congratulations to her and all of the lucky guests!🎉 pic.twitter.com/y5rxNVJgkv
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) July 11, 2025
Four Queens
Dancing Drums sets the pace.
Fireworks and jackpots were flying at Four Queens this weekend! 🎆🎰 Congrats to all our lucky winners who hit it big! pic.twitter.com/MgnFz3YjPx
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) July 7, 2025
Fremont
Congrats, Lorene!
After a $1.50 bet, Lorene walked away with $22,077! Congratulations!🤑 pic.twitter.com/SB5B0IjEcb
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) July 11, 2025
Gold Coast
Pots are hot.
Talk about a hot streak! One lucky winner just took home $15,370—what a night to remember! 🔥💸#GoldCoastCasino #JackpotWin #BigWin #Slots pic.twitter.com/1mhjNL3Gm3
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 15, 2025
Golden Nugget
A pair of six-packs hit the spot.
💸 Another night, another BIG WIN at the Nugget. Who’s next?#VegasSlots #CasinoLife #LasVegasJackpot #GoldenNugget pic.twitter.com/jJbH1ZhAAp
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) July 15, 2025
Major payout for these lucky players!#SlotWin #VegasJackpot #FremontStreet #GoldenNuggetLV pic.twitter.com/JxuYG20agf
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) July 17, 2025
Jokers Wild
Congrats, Gertrude!
💰 Big congratulations to Gertrude for scoring an amazing $11,648 win on Dragon Link Autumn Moon! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/3tJRKzwJ87
— Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) July 16, 2025
Main Street Station
Celebrating the five-digit wins.
We're all about 5-digit jackpots! Congratulations lucky guests!🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/bqyEG0xoPf
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) July 11, 2025
Palace Station
The $1 spin comes through.
Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $18,929.80 on a $1 bet. 🐉 pic.twitter.com/LBRqZqlSJE
— Palace Station (@palacestation) July 14, 2025
Palms
Nice haul for $15.
Today's lucky #jackpot. Tomorrow could be you. 🥳 #PalmsLV pic.twitter.com/uGVN0Lv6wZ
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) July 15, 2025
Red Rock Casino
“Two out of three royal flushes ain’t bad.” — Meatloaf, to paraphrase
A $30 bet turned into a $36,020 jackpot at Red Rock Casino!
Congrats to our lucky winner 🎰💸 pic.twitter.com/D1zbmIE79n
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) July 16, 2025
Big Buffalo fun.
💥 JACKPOT ALERT 💥 A lucky winner won $28,757 from a $15 bet at Red Rock Casino! Who’s next? 💸 pic.twitter.com/0PkuInH6Vn
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) July 11, 2025
When more puff is used for good instead of evil.
How we like to start the week! 🤩💸
Congrats to our guest who hit $29,827.24 on a $20 spin at Red Rock! pic.twitter.com/jQKA1Ztv0e
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) July 14, 2025
Santa Fe Station
The drums beat profitable again.
Big wins don’t always need big bets 💸
Just ask the guest who turned $2.64 into $26,795.48 at Santa Fe Station! 🤩💸 pic.twitter.com/dTozpBCYa8
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) July 14, 2025
Suncoast
Hurray for Wai!
Luck was on Wai's side! He scored a Royal Flush to win the Ultimate Texas Hold'Em progressive jackpot of $11,584 and picked up an extra $5,000 with his blind bet. Congratulations, Wai! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/5GuPGtN8I7
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 9, 2025
Congratulations, Sheri!
🔥 Sheri scored a sizzling $11,607 jackpot on “Big Hot Flaming Pots” here at Suncoast! Let’s give her a big round of applause!👏 pic.twitter.com/nymacT3eS6
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 10, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
