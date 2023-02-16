44°F
Casinos & Gaming

$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2023 - 10:42 am
 
Playing a $100 Triple Play video poker machine, a guest won $401,000 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 202 ...
Playing a $100 Triple Play video poker machine, a guest won $401,000 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A big play led to big rewards Wednesday night at Caesars Palace.

Playing a $100 Triple Play video poker machine, a guest won $401,000, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Pai gow wow at GVR

Hearts, of course, are the traditional symbol for Valentine’s Day. Occasionally, clubs can do the trick.

A player from the Las Vegas Valley drew a seven-card club flush on pai gow poker to win more than $166,000 on Tuesday at Green Valley Ranch, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

A local player drew a seven-card flush on pai gow poker to win more than $166,000 on Tuesday, F ...
A local player drew a seven-card flush on pai gow poker to win more than $166,000 on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Station Casinos)

The lucky guest hit 5 through jack of clubs, with a joker used in place of the eight of clubs, to win $141,461; a Fortune Bonus play added $25,000 to the winnings.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Santa Fe Station

Big video keno win in the northwest valley.

The Strat

Way to go, Rosette!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

