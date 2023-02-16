$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several recent jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley.

Playing a $100 Triple Play video poker machine, a guest won $401,000 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A big play led to big rewards Wednesday night at Caesars Palace.

Playing a $100 Triple Play video poker machine, a guest won $401,000, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Pai gow wow at GVR

Hearts, of course, are the traditional symbol for Valentine’s Day. Occasionally, clubs can do the trick.

A player from the Las Vegas Valley drew a seven-card club flush on pai gow poker to win more than $166,000 on Tuesday at Green Valley Ranch, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The lucky guest hit 5 through jack of clubs, with a joker used in place of the eight of clubs, to win $141,461; a Fortune Bonus play added $25,000 to the winnings.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Santa Fe Station

Big video keno win in the northwest valley.

What a keno hit for this Boarding Pass holder! Congrats to this guest, hitting 9-out-of-10 marked for an $18,076 keno payday! Looks like 61-70 was lucky 👀 pic.twitter.com/0EqUelubxt — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 15, 2023

The Strat

Way to go, Rosette!

One of the fastest 2 min wins! 👏 Help us congratulate Rosette for winning $12,690.37 while playing our Lock It Link Eureka slot game! ✨ pic.twitter.com/k96wsYzCkK — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) February 15, 2023

