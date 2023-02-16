41°F
Casinos & Gaming

$406K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2023 - 3:33 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2023 - 7:00 am
Camille Romeo of Edinburg, Pa., won $406,555 after hitting a Mega Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

It’s a classic Las Vegas story: A woman from Pennsylvania meets a game from Texas, and sparks fly. Well, at least a ton of money was flying.

Camille Romeo of Edinburg, Penn., won $406,555 after hitting a Mega Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Thursday at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Romeo, who was visiting Las Vegas on a spontaneous trip with her sister, played at the table for three hours before landing a royal flush in clubs.

To continue the “three” theme, Romeo said it was the third time that she had played Ultimate Texas Hold’em. She says she plans on using the winnings to pay off her mortgage and save the rest.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

