$408K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

Circa Resort & Casino is shown on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

That’s one way to get a party started.

Circa in downtown Las Vegas launched its inaugural Slotapalooza, an all-day celebration that culminated in the World’s Largest Slot Party on Friday.

One person hit a jackpot worth $408,966.89 on a Frankenstein machine, according to a casino spokesperson.

🚨 Getting ready for the #Slotapalooza festivities with a $408,966.89 JACKPOT on a $5 BET, on our 2nd level Frankenstein machine! 🚨 What a pregame. 🤑#CircaLasVegas pic.twitter.com/U0yyD77Nx2 — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) July 19, 2025

The win came on a $5 spin.

Illinois visitor hits big at off-Strip casino

An Illinois visitor in town for the Golden Tee 2025 World Championships at the Palms hit it big Monday morning, turning a $3 bet into a $245,694 payday while playing Journey to the Planet Moolah.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

The Orleans

Enjoying the diamonds.

Palace Station

Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous sets the pace.

Dragon Link Jackpot at Palace Station!

$18,363.04 🤑 pic.twitter.com/Pird3McJR3 — Palace Station (@palacestation) July 18, 2025

Wheel of Fortune Jackpot at Palace Station! 💸 💸

$10,000.00 pic.twitter.com/MG1Yb4ruXR — Palace Station (@palacestation) July 21, 2025

Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $18,482.64 on a $1.00 bet. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/7Rdkot1ujj — Palace Station (@palacestation) July 19, 2025

Palms

More fun with diamonds.

Suncoast

Success on Magic Treasures Dragon.

🎉 Big cheers to our lucky jackpot winner who hit $13,829 playing Magic Treasures Dragon! 🐉💰 pic.twitter.com/d7LxAuLs40 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 21, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

