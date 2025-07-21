$408K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
In addition, a visitor from Illinois won a six-figure jackpot at an off-Strip casino.
That’s one way to get a party started.
Circa in downtown Las Vegas launched its inaugural Slotapalooza, an all-day celebration that culminated in the World’s Largest Slot Party on Friday.
One person hit a jackpot worth $408,966.89 on a Frankenstein machine, according to a casino spokesperson.
🚨 Getting ready for the #Slotapalooza festivities with a $408,966.89 JACKPOT on a $5 BET, on our 2nd level Frankenstein machine! 🚨
What a pregame. 🤑#CircaLasVegas pic.twitter.com/U0yyD77Nx2
— Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) July 19, 2025
The win came on a $5 spin.
Illinois visitor hits big at off-Strip casino
An Illinois visitor in town for the Golden Tee 2025 World Championships at the Palms hit it big Monday morning, turning a $3 bet into a $245,694 payday while playing Journey to the Planet Moolah.
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
The Orleans
Enjoying the diamonds.
DEAL US IN! 🎉 $20,000 Bonus Poker win just dropped! 💵 Are you ready to play your hand?#OrleansCasino #JackpotWinner #BigWin #BonusPokerJackpot pic.twitter.com/h2J5bSPDID
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) July 17, 2025
Palace Station
Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous sets the pace.
Dragon Link Jackpot at Palace Station!
$18,363.04 🤑 pic.twitter.com/Pird3McJR3
— Palace Station (@palacestation) July 18, 2025
Wheel of Fortune Jackpot at Palace Station! 💸 💸
$10,000.00 pic.twitter.com/MG1Yb4ruXR
— Palace Station (@palacestation) July 21, 2025
Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $18,482.64 on a $1.00 bet. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/7Rdkot1ujj
— Palace Station (@palacestation) July 19, 2025
Palms
More fun with diamonds.
We call this one the royal flush. 🤑 #Jackpot #PalmsLV pic.twitter.com/MrFginRlbJ
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) July 18, 2025
Suncoast
Success on Magic Treasures Dragon.
🎉 Big cheers to our lucky jackpot winner who hit $13,829 playing Magic Treasures Dragon! 🐉💰 pic.twitter.com/d7LxAuLs40
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 21, 2025
