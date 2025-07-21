101°F
$408K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

Circa Resort & Casino is shown on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye ...
Circa Resort & Casino is shown on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2025 - 3:34 pm
 

That’s one way to get a party started.

Circa in downtown Las Vegas launched its inaugural Slotapalooza, an all-day celebration that culminated in the World’s Largest Slot Party on Friday.

One person hit a jackpot worth $408,966.89 on a Frankenstein machine, according to a casino spokesperson.

The win came on a $5 spin.

Illinois visitor hits big at off-Strip casino

An Illinois visitor in town for the Golden Tee 2025 World Championships at the Palms hit it big Monday morning, turning a $3 bet into a $245,694 payday while playing Journey to the Planet Moolah.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

The Orleans

Enjoying the diamonds.

Palace Station

Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous sets the pace.

Palms

More fun with diamonds.

Suncoast

Success on Magic Treasures Dragon.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

