Casinos & Gaming

$416K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

A visitor from California won $416,949 richer on Friday, May 23, 2025, after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine jackpot at the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2025 - 11:38 am
 

A visitor from California enjoyed their stay in downtown Las Vegas.

The slots player walked away $416,949 richer on Friday after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine jackpot at the Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The visitor made a $1.75 bet just before 10:20 p.m., hitting the Gold Spin bonus to claim the huge payout.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

