$416K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

A visitor from California won $416,949 richer on Friday, May 23, 2025, after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine jackpot at the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A visitor from California enjoyed their stay in downtown Las Vegas.

The slots player walked away $416,949 richer on Friday after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine jackpot at the Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The visitor made a $1.75 bet just before 10:20 p.m., hitting the Gold Spin bonus to claim the huge payout.

