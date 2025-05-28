$416K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
A visitor from California enjoyed their stay in downtown Las Vegas.
The slots player walked away $416,949 richer on Friday after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine jackpot at the Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
The visitor made a $1.75 bet just before 10:20 p.m., hitting the Gold Spin bonus to claim the huge payout.
