Casinos & Gaming

$417K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A pai gow player won $417,340 with a seven-card straight flush Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Sunset Station in Henderson. (Station Casinos)
A pai gow player won $417,340 with a seven-card straight flush Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Sunset Station in Henderson. (Station Casinos)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2025 - 3:13 pm
 

One way to go clubbing in Las Vegas is to start with a sequential set of clubs in your pai gow hand.

A player at Sunset Station did just that June 8, winning $417,340 in the process, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The winning hand was a five through jack of clubs, with the joker used as the nine of clubs. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Palace Station

Three is a magic number, Schoolhouse Rock once taught us.

Palms

Four aces and a kicker are hidden by the neon and winning announcement.

Sam’s Town

Congrats, Allan!

Santa Fe Station

Pretty good for a buck.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

