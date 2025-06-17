$417K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

One way to go clubbing in Las Vegas is to start with a sequential set of clubs in your pai gow hand. A player at Sunset Station did just that.

A pai gow player won $417,340 with a seven-card straight flush Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Sunset Station in Henderson. (Station Casinos)

One way to go clubbing in Las Vegas is to start with a sequential set of clubs in your pai gow hand.

A player at Sunset Station did just that June 8, winning $417,340 in the process, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The winning hand was a five through jack of clubs, with the joker used as the nine of clubs. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Palace Station

Three is a magic number, Schoolhouse Rock once taught us.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $19,003.88 on a $3.00 bet. pic.twitter.com/Gai33vvh4k — Palace Station (@palacestation) June 17, 2025

Palms

Four aces and a kicker are hidden by the neon and winning announcement.

Sam’s Town

Congrats, Allan!

Allan struck it lucky with a Royal Flush Jackpot in Ultimate Texas Hold’Em! The Progressive amount stood at $7,174, but after factoring in all his side bets, his total payout soared to an impressive $33,024! You could be the next lucky winner-come visit us at Sam’s Town Vegas! pic.twitter.com/iKTYcrq70Q — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 17, 2025

Santa Fe Station

Pretty good for a buck.

A lucky $1 bet turned into $15,852.34 💸

Big congrats to our latest jackpot winner at Santa Fe Station! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/5FJof9eKuQ — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) June 17, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

