52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

$42K lottery prize connects in Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2022 - 7:59 am
 
People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the Califor ...
People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

In case you missed it, you did not win the $1.6 billion Powerball prize on Saturday night. You might take comfort in the fact that no one did.

But a Fantasy 5 ticket buyer at the Lotto Store at Primm will be able to cash in after all.

Two tickets in California matched Saturday’s winning numbers of 2, 4, 5, 9 and 36.

Primm Valley Lotto and a 76 station in Los Angeles had the winning tickets.

Each winner will receive $42,807.

Monday’s Powerball drawing is currenty set at $1.9 billion. For those who do not need to win that much money, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $154 million.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ wins record $72.6M in World Series wagers on Astros
‘Mattress Mack’ wins record $72.6M in World Series wagers on Astros
2
$200K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$200K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
Record Powerball jackpot draws 9K to Primm; numbers drawn
Record Powerball jackpot draws 9K to Primm; numbers drawn
4
Democrats lead GOP by 29K votes in Clark, Washoe after early voting
Democrats lead GOP by 29K votes in Clark, Washoe after early voting
5
‘Mattress Mack’ not a fan of Phillies fans: ‘They’re horrible’
‘Mattress Mack’ not a fan of Phillies fans: ‘They’re horrible’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST