$42K lottery prize connects in Primm
A lottery ticket buyer at the Lotto Store at Primm will be able to cash in after all.
In case you missed it, you did not win the $1.6 billion Powerball prize on Saturday night. You might take comfort in the fact that no one did.
But a Fantasy 5 ticket buyer at the Lotto Store at Primm will be able to cash in after all.
Two tickets in California matched Saturday’s winning numbers of 2, 4, 5, 9 and 36.
Primm Valley Lotto and a 76 station in Los Angeles had the winning tickets.
Each winner will receive $42,807.
Monday’s Powerball drawing is currenty set at $1.9 billion. For those who do not need to win that much money, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $154 million.
