$42K lottery prize connects in Primm

A lottery ticket buyer at the Lotto Store at Primm will be able to cash in after all.

People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

In case you missed it, you did not win the $1.6 billion Powerball prize on Saturday night. You might take comfort in the fact that no one did.

But a Fantasy 5 ticket buyer at the Lotto Store at Primm will be able to cash in after all.

Two tickets in California matched Saturday’s winning numbers of 2, 4, 5, 9 and 36.

Primm Valley Lotto and a 76 station in Los Angeles had the winning tickets.

Each winner will receive $42,807.

Monday’s Powerball drawing is currenty set at $1.9 billion. For those who do not need to win that much money, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $154 million.

