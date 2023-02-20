$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
It was a very profitable weekend for three players at Caesars Palace.
Three six-figure jackpots on video poker were won over the weekend at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Leading the way on Saturday was a $440,000 jackpot, which was proceeded by a $120,300 jackpot.
In addition, a player on Friday won a $401,000 jackpot.
Across the street at Harrah’s, Joel Sandoval of Fairfield, California, won $143,042 after hitting a royal flush progressive jackpot at 11 p.m. Saturday on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.
He said he plans on using the winnings to purchase a house.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Congrats to Daphne!
Congrats to Daphne on the $13k win! pic.twitter.com/WcbzfAVDFi
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) February 17, 2023
Cannery
More Dragon Link love here.
Congrats to this guest on the $21k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/CZXMvHcZbF
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 20, 2023
Four Queens
Success for residents of “The Star of the North.”
Happy #moneymonday 💸 Congrats to a couple of our #jackpot winners this weekend.
A lucky man from Minnesota hit the $19,000 jackpot on a $2 bet!
And a lucky gentleman from Minnesota who won the $12,989 grand progressive! #fourqueens #lasvegascasino #dtlvgram #dtlv pic.twitter.com/JQO3NlwkWa
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) February 20, 2023
Horseshoe Las Vegas
Got the new lettering up and everything.
Congratulations to two legendary @CaesarsRewards winners with jackpots totaling $40,000.✨
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/GZRVpsREGA
— Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) February 20, 2023
Main Street Station
Not a band hand after holding just the king.
$25 hands ➡️ $20K win thanks to a ♠️ ROYAL FLUSH ♠️ for this lucky Boyd Rewards member! pic.twitter.com/zzqoa64Wqz
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) February 19, 2023
Railroad Pass
A big bounty on Buffalo.
What a win!!!!! These machines are HOT! You could be next! It pays to play at the Railroad Pass!
#casino #poker #gambling #bet #jackpot #casinoonline #betting pic.twitter.com/Su70CsUKGJ
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) February 19, 2023
