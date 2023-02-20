68°F
Casinos & Gaming

$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2023 - 3:37 pm
 
A video poker player won $440,000 on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. ( ...
A video poker player won $440,000 on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Three six-figure jackpots on video poker were won over the weekend at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Leading the way on Saturday was a $440,000 jackpot, which was proceeded by a $120,300 jackpot.

A video poker player won $120,300 on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. ( ...
A video poker player won $120,300 on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

In addition, a player on Friday won a $401,000 jackpot.

A video poker player won $401,000 on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Ca ...
A video poker player won $401,000 on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Across the street at Harrah’s, Joel Sandoval of Fairfield, California, won $143,042 after hitting a royal flush progressive jackpot at 11 p.m. Saturday on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Joel Sandoval of Fairfield, California, won $143,042 after hitting a royal flush progressive ja ...
Joel Sandoval of Fairfield, California, won $143,042 after hitting a royal flush progressive jackpot Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, on Ultimate Texas Hold'em at Harrah's in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

He said he plans on using the winnings to purchase a house.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congrats to Daphne!

Cannery

More Dragon Link love here.

Four Queens

Success for residents of “The Star of the North.”

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Got the new lettering up and everything.

Main Street Station

Not a band hand after holding just the king.

Railroad Pass

A big bounty on Buffalo.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

