$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

It was a very profitable weekend for three players at Caesars Palace.

A video poker player won $440,000 on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Three six-figure jackpots on video poker were won over the weekend at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Leading the way on Saturday was a $440,000 jackpot, which was proceeded by a $120,300 jackpot.

In addition, a player on Friday won a $401,000 jackpot.

Across the street at Harrah’s, Joel Sandoval of Fairfield, California, won $143,042 after hitting a royal flush progressive jackpot at 11 p.m. Saturday on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

He said he plans on using the winnings to purchase a house.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congrats to Daphne!

Congrats to Daphne on the $13k win! pic.twitter.com/WcbzfAVDFi — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) February 17, 2023

Cannery

More Dragon Link love here.

Congrats to this guest on the $21k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/CZXMvHcZbF — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 20, 2023

Four Queens

Success for residents of “The Star of the North.”

Happy #moneymonday 💸 Congrats to a couple of our #jackpot winners this weekend. A lucky man from Minnesota hit the $19,000 jackpot on a $2 bet! And a lucky gentleman from Minnesota who won the $12,989 grand progressive! #fourqueens #lasvegascasino #dtlvgram #dtlv pic.twitter.com/JQO3NlwkWa — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) February 20, 2023

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Got the new lettering up and everything.

Congratulations to two legendary @CaesarsRewards winners with jackpots totaling $40,000.✨ 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/GZRVpsREGA — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) February 20, 2023

Main Street Station

Not a band hand after holding just the king.

$25 hands ➡️ $20K win thanks to a ♠️ ROYAL FLUSH ♠️ for this lucky Boyd Rewards member! pic.twitter.com/zzqoa64Wqz — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) February 19, 2023

Railroad Pass

A big bounty on Buffalo.

