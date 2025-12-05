37°F
$441K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A table game player won $441,330 after being dealt a seven-card straight flush on Face-Up Pai G ...
A table game player won $441,330 after being dealt a seven-card straight flush on Face-Up Pai Gow Poker on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Station Casinos)
December 5, 2025 - 7:37 am
 

A player at Green Valley Ranch enjoyed their Thursday morning.

Playing Face-Up Pai Gow Poker, the player drew a seven-card straight flush, hitting the progressive for $441,330, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Palace Station

A huge haul on a $10 spin.

Santa Fe Station

Bad beat = many payouts.

South Point

Way to go, Fred!

A guest won $27,616 on the 5 aces progressive jackpot in pai gow poker. The guest also received an additional $2,000 through the Fortune Bonus.

(South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa)
(South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa)

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

