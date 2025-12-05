$441K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A table game player won $441,330 after being dealt a seven-card straight flush on Face-Up Pai Gow Poker on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Station Casinos)

A player at Green Valley Ranch enjoyed their Thursday morning.

Playing Face-Up Pai Gow Poker, the player drew a seven-card straight flush, hitting the progressive for $441,330, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Palace Station

A huge haul on a $10 spin.

Winner Alert‼️

Dragon Cash For $10,110.00 pic.twitter.com/WZA51QeQwz — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 4, 2025

Santa Fe Station

Bad beat = many payouts.

Big hit at Santa Fe’s poker room! 🎉

Congrats to all our winners! pic.twitter.com/oe3TqaT66t — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 4, 2025

South Point

Way to go, Fred!

Huge congratulations to Fred H from New Hampshire on winning a whopping $62,741 on our Texas Ultimate Hold’Em Flop Progressive jackpot!💰🎉 He was also paid an additional $5000 for a $10 bet on the blind! Enjoy your big winnings, Fred! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CoW9cQYo8W — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 5, 2025

A guest won $27,616 on the 5 aces progressive jackpot in pai gow poker. The guest also received an additional $2,000 through the Fortune Bonus.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

