$441K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
A player at Green Valley Ranch enjoyed their Thursday morning.
Playing Face-Up Pai Gow Poker, the player drew a seven-card straight flush, hitting the progressive for $441,330, according to a casino spokesperson.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Palace Station
A huge haul on a $10 spin.
Winner Alert‼️
Dragon Cash For $10,110.00 pic.twitter.com/WZA51QeQwz
— Palace Station (@palacestation) December 4, 2025
Santa Fe Station
Bad beat = many payouts.
Big hit at Santa Fe’s poker room! 🎉
Congrats to all our winners! pic.twitter.com/oe3TqaT66t
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 4, 2025
South Point
Way to go, Fred!
Huge congratulations to Fred H from New Hampshire on winning a whopping $62,741 on our Texas Ultimate Hold’Em Flop Progressive jackpot!💰🎉
He was also paid an additional $5000 for a $10 bet on the blind! Enjoy your big winnings, Fred! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CoW9cQYo8W
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 5, 2025
A guest won $27,616 on the 5 aces progressive jackpot in pai gow poker. The guest also received an additional $2,000 through the Fortune Bonus.
