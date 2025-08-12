101°F
Casinos & Gaming

$442K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Jason M. took home $442,269 Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, while playing Pai Gow Poker Progressive at S ...
Jason M. took home $442,269 Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, while playing Pai Gow Poker Progressive at South Point in Las Vegas. (South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa)
Gary Kondler, a certified public accountant, gives a presentation about gambling and taxes at B ...
Sports betting convention Bet Bash returns to Circa this week
The Golden Gate hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journa ...
Historic downtown Las Vegas casino taking out all live dealer tables
People celebrate a touchdown by the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship football ga ...
Las Vegas football betting contest menu: entry fees from $5 to $100K
The Wynn and Encore towers are seen Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn reports strong quarterly results, banking on UAE project
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2025 - 8:58 am
 

A local poker player won more than $440,000 at South Point.

Jason M. took home $442,269 Monday while playing Pai Gow Poker Progressive, according to a casino spokesperson.

Plaza machine pays out big

Congratulations to the California visitor with this six-figure jackpot.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congrats, Noel!

Way to go, Steven!

California

Big haul from $1.60.

Fremont

Speedy.

Gold Coast

Good to be a god at times.

Golden Nugget

A plethora of celebrations ensue.

M Resort

A $5 spin works well.

Main Street Station

They got the beat.

The Orleans

Big board keno fun.

Palace Station

And a happy Autumn Moon to you, too!

Palms

Fun from a $5 spin.

Rampart

On July 27, a local bingo player hit the Dual Action on ball 32, winning a $47,015 jackpot.

(Rampart)
(Rampart)

Days later, a visiting couple from Texas won $10,000 on the Bonus Coverall with ball 48.

(Rampart)
(Rampart)

Sam’s Town

Nice win, Julie!

Clubbing the fun way.

South Point

Hurrah, Jerry!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

