$442K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
In addition, a six-figure slots jackpot hit at a downtown Las Vegas casino.
A local poker player won more than $440,000 at South Point.
Jason M. took home $442,269 Monday while playing Pai Gow Poker Progressive, according to a casino spokesperson.
Plaza machine pays out big
Congratulations to the California visitor with this six-figure jackpot.
MASSIVE WIN! Congrats to this lucky guest on their $398,251 JACKPOT! #PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/k2RovN8bqV
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) August 9, 2025
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Congrats, Noel!
Please join us in congratulating Vegas local Noel on the $40k win! 🙌 👏 💸 pic.twitter.com/3TQnmNR7O2
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 6, 2025
Way to go, Steven!
Congrats to Steven on the $41k win! pic.twitter.com/n34oV8lOid
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 10, 2025
California
Big haul from $1.60.
After a $1.60 bet, this lucky guest walked away with $10,084! Congratulations!💰🥳 pic.twitter.com/7OnIyyYDZy
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) August 9, 2025
Fremont
Speedy.
75 cents in… $10,399 out! That’s what we call a Quick Hit! 🔥💵 Congratulations to this lucky guest!💲 pic.twitter.com/j4DSF9QEe3
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 9, 2025
Gold Coast
Good to be a god at times.
Zeus has chosen a lucky winner! ⚡Huge congrats to the lucky person who just scored $12,809—way to go!#GoldCoastCasino #LasVegasHotel #JackpotWin #BigWin pic.twitter.com/2tALLx4gn3
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 10, 2025
Golden Nugget
A plethora of celebrations ensue.
The slots were feeling generous today 👀#WinningStreak #GoldenNugget pic.twitter.com/GMgD3tQJyR
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) August 7, 2025
M Resort
A $5 spin works well.
A $5 bet was turned into a $21,000 jackpot win this morning! 😱‼️💰 pic.twitter.com/6CbzBdqtMu
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) August 11, 2025
Main Street Station
They got the beat.
When the drums dance, the jackpots drop!🥁 Congratulations to this lucky guest!💲💰 pic.twitter.com/mPmqXROAbj
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) August 9, 2025
The Orleans
Big board keno fun.
We're celebrating some amazing wins today! 🤑 Huge congrats to our lucky local winner!#OrleansCasino #LasVegasHotel #JackpotWinner #LocalCasino #BigWin pic.twitter.com/at1cEIsdry
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 8, 2025
Palace Station
And a happy Autumn Moon to you, too!
Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $19,768.88 playing Dragon Link! pic.twitter.com/bj2Yto92wA
— Palace Station (@palacestation) August 9, 2025
Palms
Fun from a $5 spin.
Classic Club Serrano move: $5 turned $41,790. 💰#Jackpot #PalmsLV #ClubSerrano pic.twitter.com/m2DxDuNHFs
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) August 6, 2025
Rampart
On July 27, a local bingo player hit the Dual Action on ball 32, winning a $47,015 jackpot.
Days later, a visiting couple from Texas won $10,000 on the Bonus Coverall with ball 48.
Sam’s Town
Nice win, Julie!
Hey Julie, congrats on your $11,723 Happy & Prosperous jackpot! pic.twitter.com/4pgCu12vAh
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 8, 2025
Clubbing the fun way.
Congratulations to our lucky guest who won this $20,000 Royal Flush! pic.twitter.com/4EFf8PoyRR
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 8, 2025
South Point
Hurrah, Jerry!
Bingo Alert! 🎉
Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Jerry, who just won $13,568 on a coverall max bonus cashball!💰 pic.twitter.com/3UYLerBnSJ
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 6, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.