$442K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Jason M. took home $442,269 Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, while playing Pai Gow Poker Progressive at South Point in Las Vegas. (South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa)

A local poker player won more than $440,000 at South Point.

Jason M. took home $442,269 Monday while playing Pai Gow Poker Progressive, according to a casino spokesperson.

Plaza machine pays out big

Congratulations to the California visitor with this six-figure jackpot.

MASSIVE WIN! Congrats to this lucky guest on their $398,251 JACKPOT! #PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/k2RovN8bqV — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) August 9, 2025

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congrats, Noel!

Please join us in congratulating Vegas local Noel on the $40k win! 🙌 👏 💸 pic.twitter.com/3TQnmNR7O2 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 6, 2025

Way to go, Steven!

Congrats to Steven on the $41k win! pic.twitter.com/n34oV8lOid — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 10, 2025

California

Big haul from $1.60.

After a $1.60 bet, this lucky guest walked away with $10,084! Congratulations!💰🥳 pic.twitter.com/7OnIyyYDZy — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) August 9, 2025

Fremont

Speedy.

75 cents in… $10,399 out! That’s what we call a Quick Hit! 🔥💵 Congratulations to this lucky guest!💲 pic.twitter.com/j4DSF9QEe3 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 9, 2025

Gold Coast

Good to be a god at times.

Golden Nugget

A plethora of celebrations ensue.

M Resort

A $5 spin works well.

A $5 bet was turned into a $21,000 jackpot win this morning! 😱‼️💰 pic.twitter.com/6CbzBdqtMu — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) August 11, 2025

Main Street Station

They got the beat.

When the drums dance, the jackpots drop!🥁 Congratulations to this lucky guest!💲💰 pic.twitter.com/mPmqXROAbj — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) August 9, 2025

The Orleans

Big board keno fun.

Palace Station

And a happy Autumn Moon to you, too!

Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $19,768.88 playing Dragon Link! pic.twitter.com/bj2Yto92wA — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 9, 2025

Palms

Fun from a $5 spin.

Rampart

On July 27, a local bingo player hit the Dual Action on ball 32, winning a $47,015 jackpot.

Days later, a visiting couple from Texas won $10,000 on the Bonus Coverall with ball 48.

Sam’s Town

Nice win, Julie!

Hey Julie, congrats on your $11,723 Happy & Prosperous jackpot! pic.twitter.com/4pgCu12vAh — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 8, 2025

Clubbing the fun way.

Congratulations to our lucky guest who won this $20,000 Royal Flush! pic.twitter.com/4EFf8PoyRR — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 8, 2025

South Point

Hurrah, Jerry!

Bingo Alert! 🎉 Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Jerry, who just won $13,568 on a coverall max bonus cashball!💰 pic.twitter.com/3UYLerBnSJ — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 6, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

