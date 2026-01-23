56°F
$445K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A player drew a seven-card straight flush to win $445,388 progressive jackpot Thursday, Jan. 22 ...
A player drew a seven-card straight flush to win $445,388 progressive jackpot Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas. (Santa Fe Station)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2026 - 9:48 am
 

A local player found good fortune at a northwest Las Vegas Valley casino.

The player drew a seven-card straight flush to win $445,388 progressive jackpot Thursday at Santa Fe Station, according to the casino’s social media account.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

It’s a Bao Zhu Zhao Fu kind of day.

Binion’s

Starting strong downtown.

California

Twinning.

Let’s hear it for Sheri Ann!

Cannery

That’s how you turn a $25 spin.

Hump Day.

Durango

Not missing a beat.

Four Queens

Big win off the 75-cent spin.

Fremont

A pair of classic slot machines starting the new year right.

M Resort

Just 75 cents.

The Orleans

The property’s $104,872 progressive bad beat Texas Hold’em jackpot paid out Jan. 14.

The “unlucky” Las Vegas local drew four 5s but was topped by another player with four 8s. He didn’t win the pot but scored quite a consolation prize with a bad beat payout of nearly $42,000. His opponent took home almost $21,000 for beating the “bad beat” hand.

The remaining seven players at the table won just over $1,000 each for being at the bad beat table, while 95 other guests playing Hold’em in The Orleans poker room at the time of the bad beat won $257 each. Finally, The Orleans rewarded its 50 most active poker players (as measured by hours played since the last bad beat jackpot) with a loyalty prize of $210 each.

Palace Station

One happy camper also prosperous.

All lined up.

Eight the hard — but profitable — way.

Palms

Big haul on a $9 spin.

Gongs away.

Getting the right cards on the $50 hand.

More fun off the Strip.

Santa Fe Station

Generally speaking, nice jackpot. #HadTo

A $50K hit on a $15 spin.

Sunset Station

Netting more than $13K on the $2 spin.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

On Jan. 9, a Buffalo Ultimate Stampede machine hit for $20,451 on a 75-cent bet.

(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)
(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)

On Jan. 14, a guest won $22,612 while playing the Huff and Even More Puff slot machine. The win follows another big payout on the same machine this week, when the same guest hit a $23,321 jackpot on Jan. 12.

(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)
(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

