$445K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A player drew a seven-card straight flush to win $445,388 progressive jackpot Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas. (Santa Fe Station)

A local player found good fortune at a northwest Las Vegas Valley casino.

The player drew a seven-card straight flush to win $445,388 progressive jackpot Thursday at Santa Fe Station, according to the casino’s social media account.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

It’s a Bao Zhu Zhao Fu kind of day.

A $15,123 jackpot was recently secured on our Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Bonus Boost slot. Congrats to this lucky guest and their big win! 👏💰 pic.twitter.com/UzTBy3FjEc — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 16, 2026

Binion’s

Starting strong downtown.

🔥 The wins just keep coming at Binion’s! 🔥

Check out these massive jackpots from last week: over $18,000, $17,000, and $11,000! 🙌 Congratulations to all our lucky winners — the next big moment could be yours! pic.twitter.com/FiwmkkBYCU — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) January 12, 2026

California

Twinning.

Same total. Two jackpots. Congratulations lucky guests!💰🎉 pic.twitter.com/Kaox7ZTcQZ — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 10, 2026

Let’s hear it for Sheri Ann!

Talk about big winners... and we love to see it!👏 Congratulations, lucky guests!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/ULqq6ly9DL — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 16, 2026

Cannery

That’s how you turn a $25 spin.

We're starting the year off right with an awesome jackpot win! 🎰💰 Help us congratulate this big winner at Cannery! pic.twitter.com/vw3EguBSRd — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 9, 2026

Hump Day.

Guess what day it is ⁉️ It's Winning Wednesday! Check out these great wins at Cannery! pic.twitter.com/OfLsCQDJqe — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 14, 2026

Durango

Not missing a beat.

Someone’s walking away with $13,000! 💰 Congratulations to this winner who just won the Grand Jackpot on Dancing Drums! 💃🕺🥁 pic.twitter.com/MufLOCbIlb — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 12, 2026

Four Queens

Big win off the 75-cent spin.

We love seeing small wins turn into a HUGE payout! 🤩🎉

Congratulations to the lucky local who won $26,041 off a $0.75 bet! 💸 pic.twitter.com/Ao1wH9CRgq — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) January 20, 2026

Fremont

A pair of classic slot machines starting the new year right.

Jackpot vibes only 🎰 Congratulations, lucky guests! 💰✨ pic.twitter.com/OQ8yt8caSJ — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 10, 2026

M Resort

Just 75 cents.

Friday Winnings 🥳🎰This lucky player just won $10,757.97 on a .75 cent bet. pic.twitter.com/zg4anc21gK — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) January 16, 2026

The Orleans

The property’s $104,872 progressive bad beat Texas Hold’em jackpot paid out Jan. 14.

The “unlucky” Las Vegas local drew four 5s but was topped by another player with four 8s. He didn’t win the pot but scored quite a consolation prize with a bad beat payout of nearly $42,000. His opponent took home almost $21,000 for beating the “bad beat” hand.

The remaining seven players at the table won just over $1,000 each for being at the bad beat table, while 95 other guests playing Hold’em in The Orleans poker room at the time of the bad beat won $257 each. Finally, The Orleans rewarded its 50 most active poker players (as measured by hours played since the last bad beat jackpot) with a loyalty prize of $210 each.

Palace Station

One happy camper also prosperous.

We love us a cash pay‼️

BET: $10

WIN: $14,722.89 pic.twitter.com/TK01KcAwv6 — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 11, 2026

All lined up.

Triple Double Bonus Poker Jackpot!

$24,935.92 on a $1.25 bet. 😍 🤑 pic.twitter.com/zX3SGt3STX — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 12, 2026

Eight the hard — but profitable — way.

JACKPOT ALERT! On January 14, a lucky local was playing live keno at Palace Station when they hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Keno 8-spot progressive, winning $54,801.07 on a $1 bet. Congrats to the big winner! 💸✨ pic.twitter.com/2vATf8iULP — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 15, 2026

Palms

Big haul on a $9 spin.

Gongs away.

$25 bet showed up in a big way. 🐲💵 pic.twitter.com/Yw8k0CTJlA — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 14, 2026

Getting the right cards on the $50 hand.

More fun off the Strip.

Thats what we call a profitable night. 👏 pic.twitter.com/RIDSHWbjzJ — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 21, 2026

Santa Fe Station

Generally speaking, nice jackpot. #HadTo

A lucky guest hit it big at Santa Fe Station this weekend 🎰✨

$12,342.45 on a $1 bet. Congrats to our winner! pic.twitter.com/ArkvSVKsNP — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 12, 2026

A $50K hit on a $15 spin.

A special guest hit it big at Santa Fe Station 🎰✨

$50,042 won on a $15 bet. Congrats to our winner! pic.twitter.com/E58ub0s2wb — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 16, 2026

Sunset Station

Netting more than $13K on the $2 spin.

Jackpot alert! 🚨 A lucky boarding pass member bet just $2 on Wheel of Fortune Cash Link and won a progressive jackpot worth $13,071.96. Congrats to them! pic.twitter.com/GzvtLDLM5k — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 15, 2026

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

On Jan. 9, a Buffalo Ultimate Stampede machine hit for $20,451 on a 75-cent bet.

On Jan. 14, a guest won $22,612 while playing the Huff and Even More Puff slot machine. The win follows another big payout on the same machine this week, when the same guest hit a $23,321 jackpot on Jan. 12.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

