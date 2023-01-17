53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$450K in jackpots won at Strip casinos over weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2023 - 5:33 pm
 
Gabriel Moreno won a Major Progressive Jackpot on Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Saturd ...
Gabriel Moreno won a Major Progressive Jackpot on Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Caesars Entertainment)
Caesars Palace saw a $119,000 slot machine jackpot in Sunday, Jan. 15. (Caesars Entertainment)
Caesars Palace saw a $119,000 slot machine jackpot in Sunday, Jan. 15. (Caesars Entertainment)

Three Strip casinos saw jackpots totalling $450,000 this past weekend.

At Paris Las Vegas, a player on Saturday won $199,281.40 on a Major Progressive Jackpot on Three Card Poker. Harrah’s saw a jackpot on Sunday worth $130,831 from a six-card straight flush on Luv Suits Poker.

The third jackpot of the weekend, worth $119,000, hit at Caesars Palace on Sunday on a slot machine.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congratulations to the winners up north.

Binion’s

Way to go, Matthew!

Boulder Station

An 8-spot hits the spot.

Lightning with a beat … a good beat, not the losing kind.

Four Queens

“OOOOk-lahoma, where the wind comes sweepin’ down the plain!”

Gold Coast

Many jackpots spread about.

Harrah’s Laughlin

A trio of winners celebrate.

Palace Station

From a $1.50 investment.

Planet Hollywood

A pair of quality wins are duly noted.

The Strat

Let’s hear it for Irma, Lavell and Eric!

Santa Fe Station

At a sportsbook, a dragon would be the favorite but, deep down, you’d be rooting for a panda.

Sunset Station

Since the machine was polite, we will wait.

Keep thinking Rich Little is missing a great cross promotion here.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
2
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
3
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
4
‘Wait, is that real?’: The story behind the most wildly painted house in Las Vegas
‘Wait, is that real?’: The story behind the most wildly painted house in Las Vegas
5
How to navigate around ‘Dropicana’-related traffic
How to navigate around ‘Dropicana’-related traffic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Major jackpots pay out at casinos on, off Las Vegas Strip
Major jackpots pay out at casinos on, off Las Vegas Strip
$124K slots jackpot hits at western Las Vegas Valley casino
$124K slots jackpot hits at western Las Vegas Valley casino
$125K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$125K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino