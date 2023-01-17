$450K in jackpots won at Strip casinos over weekend

See the full list of jackpot winners across the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Gabriel Moreno won a Major Progressive Jackpot on Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars Palace saw a $119,000 slot machine jackpot in Sunday, Jan. 15. (Caesars Entertainment)

Three Strip casinos saw jackpots totalling $450,000 this past weekend.

At Paris Las Vegas, a player on Saturday won $199,281.40 on a Major Progressive Jackpot on Three Card Poker. Harrah’s saw a jackpot on Sunday worth $130,831 from a six-card straight flush on Luv Suits Poker.

The third jackpot of the weekend, worth $119,000, hit at Caesars Palace on Sunday on a slot machine.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congratulations to the winners up north.

Congratulations, Cody on the 11k jackpot win! pic.twitter.com/5PhR02krXx — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 11, 2023

"WINNER!" Congrats on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/GkXVVuZ8AH — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 15, 2023

Binion’s

Way to go, Matthew!

Boulder Station

An 8-spot hits the spot.

Everybody loves a Keno jackpot! 🥳

Bet ➡️ $1.00

Win ➡️ $20,000.00 pic.twitter.com/m4xt9Sumqt — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 11, 2023

Lightning with a beat … a good beat, not the losing kind.

🥁 Dancing Drums Jackpot 🥁

Bet ➡️ $1.76

Win ➡️ $26,104.78 pic.twitter.com/1162wfB2yJ — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 16, 2023

Lightning Link WIN! ⚡️💰

Bet ➡️ $1.50

Jackpot ➡️ $10,782.93 pic.twitter.com/2Pfntx7NaC — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 14, 2023

Four Queens

“OOOOk-lahoma, where the wind comes sweepin’ down the plain!”

Gold Coast

Many jackpots spread about.

New year, more big wins! 🤑 Congratulations to these lucky guests on their jackpot wins here at Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/cNXfM0ciPb — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 11, 2023

💰 BIG WINNERS 💰 Congratulations to these Gold Coast guests who finished their recent visits with some big wins! pic.twitter.com/Wp4LCyQhsO — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 16, 2023

Harrah’s Laughlin

A trio of winners celebrate.

Our favorite posts! We love celebrating our winners! Congratulations! Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/5XaHJnVZ9F — Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) January 11, 2023

Palace Station

From a $1.50 investment.

⚡️ Lightning Link Jackpot ⚡️

Bet: $1.50

Win: $11,314.42 pic.twitter.com/dZ0XVfxCkO — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 10, 2023

Planet Hollywood

A pair of quality wins are duly noted.

Congratulations to two @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots of $60,000 and $26,400 last week.🤩 💰 #PartyAtPH 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/WqpI1a52yY — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) January 10, 2023

The Strat

Let’s hear it for Irma, Lavell and Eric!

Wow! 🤩 It only took Irma 7 minutes to win $10,890.29. 🤑 Help us congratulate our newest winner. 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/leQNhtWkFL — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) January 11, 2023

A two for one win this past weekend! 🤯 Lavell won $15,297 in 3 minutes while Eric won $13,261 in 11 minutes. Help us congratulate our newest winners. 🤑👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rmkjXWtRBi — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) January 16, 2023

Santa Fe Station

At a sportsbook, a dragon would be the favorite but, deep down, you’d be rooting for a panda.

$15,116 win! Congrats to this Santa Fe guest who hit a Dragons vs. Pandas progressive over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/St8zSSxjgq — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 16, 2023

Sunset Station

Since the machine was polite, we will wait.

JACKPOT ALERT 🚨

Bet ➡️ $4.80

Jackpot ➡️ $18,488.58 pic.twitter.com/cIOu9I8tQb — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 13, 2023

Keep thinking Rich Little is missing a great cross promotion here.

$2.25 bet resulted in a $11,197.85 JACKPOT! pic.twitter.com/AYAkgZvYKx — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 16, 2023

