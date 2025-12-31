48°F
Casinos & Gaming

$454K slot jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

Circa is seen on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
Circa is seen on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
December 31, 2025 - 9:10 am
 

A patron of a downtown Las Vegas casino is concluding the year in style.

The guest hit a $454,426.72 jackpot on Huff & Even More Puff: Big Money Edition on Tuesday at Circa, according to the casino’s social media account.

The huge win came on a $20 spin. No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Alliteration with “M” is magnificent.

California

They did it live.

Green Valley Ranch

Ultimate Texas Hold’em jackpot hits for $75,481.

Palace Station

This would be Wicked for very, very good.

Palms

Held three cards and got the top two.

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Gayle!

Suncoast

A lucky local won a Bingo Bonus Progressive Coverall Jackpot for $10,920.

(Suncoast)
(Suncoast)

Sunset Station

Held one, got the rest in order. Impressive!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

