$454K slot jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

Circa is seen on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A patron of a downtown Las Vegas casino is concluding the year in style.

The guest hit a $454,426.72 jackpot on Huff & Even More Puff: Big Money Edition on Tuesday at Circa, according to the casino’s social media account.

That’s what we call a BIG bad win. 🐺💰 One lucky guest just hit a $454,426.72 jackpot on Huff & Even More Puff: Big Money Edition here at #CircaLasVegas.

Now THAT’S how you close out the year. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/k3Dwmha6xq — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) December 30, 2025

The huge win came on a $20 spin. No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Alliteration with “M” is magnificent.

Shoutout to the lucky local guest who turned their $1.60 bet into an amazing jackpot worth $12,810.39 on Mo' Mo' Mo' Mummy! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/TnI2cFmtr8 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 28, 2025

California

They did it live.

A guest won $50,000 playing live keno💰 Now you can watch right from your hotel room.

You could be next. See you soon!✨ pic.twitter.com/awhkbXOv3o — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 28, 2025

Green Valley Ranch

Ultimate Texas Hold’em jackpot hits for $75,481.

🚨JACKPOT ALERT🚨 Yesterday, a lucky local hit a Royal Flush on the flop playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em. The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $1 progressive wager worth $75,481. pic.twitter.com/oDwgfsG3x7 — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) December 29, 2025

Palace Station

This would be Wicked for very, very good.

Wicked Wheel Jackpot at Palace Station!

$12,000.00 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2BjLdayZVj — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 31, 2025

Palms

Held three cards and got the top two.

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Gayle!

Celebrating Gayle's amazing win: turning a $2.00 bet into $18,969! 🎉💸 pic.twitter.com/SL3iS8St6x — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 30, 2025

Suncoast

A lucky local won a Bingo Bonus Progressive Coverall Jackpot for $10,920.

Sunset Station

Held one, got the rest in order. Impressive!

Wow! A lucky guest bet $1.25 on Triple Double Bonus Poker and hit a Royal Flush of Clubs that earned them a jackpot worth $15,128.09. Huge congrats to them. ♣️ pic.twitter.com/9g6onLmvQv — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 27, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

