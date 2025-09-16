98°F
$471K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Lien C. of Danville won $471,316 with a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2025 - 1:22 pm
 

A visitor from California walked away with $471,316 after hitting a pai gow mega jackpot Monday at Paris Las Vegas.

Lien C. of Danville played for three hours before hitting the jackpot with a seven-card straight flush, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. She was in town for the Raiders home game.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Way to go, Mary!

Four Queens

A 7-spot win on video keno.

Gold Coast

Having a good time at the off-Strip spot.

Oyo

Congrats, Lawrence!

Hurray, JP!

Rampart

A local player took home $30,029.50 on Saturday afternoon after hitting a 10-spot while playing 5-cent Keno Progressive.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Rio

Jorge, a visitor from California attending the Terence Crawford-Canelo Alvarez bout, won $13,986 on a Dragon Link machine on a $5 wager.

(Rio)
(Rio)

South Point

Way to go, Wanda!

Sunset Station

The only way to get trampled.

Fu Dai Lian Lian mania.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

