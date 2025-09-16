$471K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The winner came to Las Vegas to see the Raiders in action at Allegiant Stadium.
A visitor from California walked away with $471,316 after hitting a pai gow mega jackpot Monday at Paris Las Vegas.
Lien C. of Danville played for three hours before hitting the jackpot with a seven-card straight flush, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. She was in town for the Raiders home game.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Way to go, Mary!
We have another lucky local winner here at Binion’s!🎰
Mary was playing a San Fa Rabbits when she got into a bonus & landed a super sweet $11,225.35 payday!🐰 pic.twitter.com/ffXosCSvxc
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) September 15, 2025
Four Queens
A 7-spot win on video keno.
Huge congrats to a Minnesota man who hit the jackpot playing keno with 7/7 numbers for $14,000! 🤩 What’s your best win? #moneymonday #fourqueens #vegas #bigwins pic.twitter.com/W9yVCQuZM0
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) September 15, 2025
Gold Coast
Having a good time at the off-Strip spot.
What an amazing moment! Huge congrats to the player who walked away with $40,000—what a win! 🎉#GoldCoastCasino #Jackpot #BigWin #BonusPoker pic.twitter.com/3WPFGo7ukC
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) September 14, 2025
The Grand Jackpot has been hit! 💰✨ A $10,830 payout went to one very lucky winner — congratulations!
#GoldCoastCasino #LasVegasHotel #JackpotWin #BigWin #GrandJackpot pic.twitter.com/4Yjl63q6sI
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) September 14, 2025
Oyo
Congrats, Lawrence!
It was a lucky day for Lawrence! He cashed in on a $10,723 jackpot and we’re sending him a big congratulations on the win. 👏 #OYOLasVegas #WinBig #Jackpot #Winner #VegasVibes #Casino pic.twitter.com/LtNZSJ2wY1
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) September 10, 2025
Hurray, JP!
Big win alert: JP just scored $10,274 on the floor. That’s how jackpots are done.
#OYOLasVegas #Jackpot #Slots #VivaLasOYO #VegasVibes #Casino #SpinToWin pic.twitter.com/fPaSw2Crho
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) September 12, 2025
Rampart
A local player took home $30,029.50 on Saturday afternoon after hitting a 10-spot while playing 5-cent Keno Progressive.
Rio
Jorge, a visitor from California attending the Terence Crawford-Canelo Alvarez bout, won $13,986 on a Dragon Link machine on a $5 wager.
South Point
Way to go, Wanda!
Bingo Alert! 🎉
Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Wanda, who just won $10,829 on a cashball plus a max bonus coverall for $10,000, for a total of $20,829! 💰 pic.twitter.com/RRgUraDJmF
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) September 10, 2025
Sunset Station
The only way to get trampled.
BUFFALO ULTIMATE STAMPEDE JACKPOT ALERT!
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $7.5 and hit a $17,483.23 jackpot 💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/k3qP0t0dUO
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 12, 2025
Fu Dai Lian Lian mania.
FU DAI LIAN LIAN DRAGON JACKPOT ALERT!
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.76 and hit a $11,608.69 jackpot 💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/dURr4WJeyD
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 13, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
