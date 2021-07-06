$481K slots jackpot rolls into place at Strip casino
Five jackpot symbols scattered on the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation slots machine.
It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Lisa Q., from El Cajon, California, turned a $5.60 bet into more than $481,000 on Sunday when five jackpot symbols scattered on the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation slots machine at The Venetian, according to a company news release.
Jelly of the Month Club participation was not included.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Flamingo
Giang Nguyen, who was celebrating his one-year anniversary with his girlfriend, hit the Ultimate Texas Hold’em major progressive jackpot for $93,400 on Monday night, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.
Nguyen, of Riverview, Florida. said it was only his second time playing that table game. He said he plans to use the winnings to pay-off his car, house and enjoy his “paid” vacation.
Harrah’s
A player hit a $81,450 jackpot with a spades royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.
We had a lucky guests hit a $81,450 jackpot with a Royal Flush of spades on Ultimate Texas Hold’em this weekend! 🙌 #Congrats #ComeOutandPlay
Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/3fmstUtRCq
— Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) July 6, 2021
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.