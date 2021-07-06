110°F
Casinos & Gaming

$481K slots jackpot rolls into place at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2021 - 1:37 pm
 
(The Venetian)
(The Venetian)

It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Lisa Q., from El Cajon, California, turned a $5.60 bet into more than $481,000 on Sunday when five jackpot symbols scattered on the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation slots machine at The Venetian, according to a company news release.

(The Venetian)
(The Venetian)

Jelly of the Month Club participation was not included.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Flamingo

Giang Nguyen, who was celebrating his one-year anniversary with his girlfriend, hit the Ultimate Texas Hold’em major progressive jackpot for $93,400 on Monday night, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Nguyen, of Riverview, Florida. said it was only his second time playing that table game. He said he plans to use the winnings to pay-off his car, house and enjoy his “paid” vacation.

Harrah’s

A player hit a $81,450 jackpot with a spades royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

