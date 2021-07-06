$481K slots jackpot rolls into place at Strip casino

Five jackpot symbols scattered on the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation slots machine.

(The Venetian)

It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Lisa Q., from El Cajon, California, turned a $5.60 bet into more than $481,000 on Sunday when five jackpot symbols scattered on the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation slots machine at The Venetian, according to a company news release.

Jelly of the Month Club participation was not included.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Flamingo

Giang Nguyen, who was celebrating his one-year anniversary with his girlfriend, hit the Ultimate Texas Hold’em major progressive jackpot for $93,400 on Monday night, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

Nguyen, of Riverview, Florida. said it was only his second time playing that table game. He said he plans to use the winnings to pay-off his car, house and enjoy his “paid” vacation.

Harrah’s

A player hit a $81,450 jackpot with a spades royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

A player hit a $81,450 jackpot with a spades royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold'em.

