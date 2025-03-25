$491K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

Guest turns $2 into over $1M after hitting jackpot in Las Vegas

A slots player won a $491,488.59 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Park MGM in Las Vegas. (IGT on X)

A slots player at Park MGM won a $491,488.59 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.

The player won on a $2.50 bet just before 10:55 p.m. March 12, according to a spokesperson for IGT, the machine’s developer. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Frankenstein leads the way here.

Cannery

A $25 hand pays off well.

Help us congratulate our guest on the $20k win! pic.twitter.com/0RSNW1dDIu — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 24, 2025

Durango

Good times in the southwest.

Now THAT’S one way to start off the week! 🎉💰🎰 Congratulations to this lucky winner who just won $11,000 from a $5 bet. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CI2RvkjqUv — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) March 24, 2025

Palace Station

A quality $1.75 spin there.

Congrats to this lucky guest who won $11,297.44 on a $1.75 bet 💥 🎇 pic.twitter.com/ASDLPeOOj9 — Palace Station (@palacestation) March 22, 2025

Rampart

A local player won a $40,000 jackpot while playing Triple Double Bonus Poker on Sunday night.

Red Rock Casino

Cleaning up on four-card keno.

From a $16 bet to a whopping $26,432 win! 🎰💰 Congratulations to our latest jackpot winner at Red Rock Casino! pic.twitter.com/yfzcFDqvHw — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) March 24, 2025

