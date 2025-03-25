$491K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
A slots player at Park MGM won a $491,488.59 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.
The player won on a $2.50 bet just before 10:55 p.m. March 12, according to a spokesperson for IGT, the machine’s developer. The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Frankenstein leads the way here.
Jackpot alert at Binion's! 🎉💰🎰 Congrats to our latest winners! #moneymonday #jackpot #binions #vegas #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/2cjs2GlhlW
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) March 24, 2025
Cannery
A $25 hand pays off well.
Help us congratulate our guest on the $20k win! pic.twitter.com/0RSNW1dDIu
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 24, 2025
Durango
Good times in the southwest.
Now THAT’S one way to start off the week! 🎉💰🎰 Congratulations to this lucky winner who just won $11,000 from a $5 bet. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CI2RvkjqUv
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) March 24, 2025
Palace Station
A quality $1.75 spin there.
Congrats to this lucky guest who won $11,297.44 on a $1.75 bet 💥 🎇 pic.twitter.com/ASDLPeOOj9
— Palace Station (@palacestation) March 22, 2025
Rampart
A local player won a $40,000 jackpot while playing Triple Double Bonus Poker on Sunday night.
Red Rock Casino
Cleaning up on four-card keno.
From a $16 bet to a whopping $26,432 win! 🎰💰 Congratulations to our latest jackpot winner at Red Rock Casino! pic.twitter.com/yfzcFDqvHw
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) March 24, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
