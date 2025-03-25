65°F
Casinos & Gaming

$491K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A slots player won a $491,488.59 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Park MGM in Las Vegas. (IGT on X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

A slots player at Park MGM won a $491,488.59 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.

The player won on a $2.50 bet just before 10:55 p.m. March 12, according to a spokesperson for IGT, the machine’s developer. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Frankenstein leads the way here.

Cannery

A $25 hand pays off well.

Durango

Good times in the southwest.

Palace Station

A quality $1.75 spin there.

Rampart

A local player won a $40,000 jackpot while playing Triple Double Bonus Poker on Sunday night.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Red Rock Casino

Cleaning up on four-card keno.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

