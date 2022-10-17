$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Saturday night’s all right for fighting — and winning.
A visitor to Bally’s won the Mega Progressive Jackpot worth $496,675.95 after connecting on a royal flush playing Three Card Poker at Bally’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Give it up for Levita!
Congratulations Levita on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/vDWMefAPJn
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 17, 2022
Boulder Station
Where the centuries are golden.
💰 DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 💰
BET ➡️ $2.50
WIN ➡️ $10,778.44 pic.twitter.com/dTL26yL4kG
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 17, 2022
Green Valley Ranch
Strike it up!
Jackpot Jackpot!
Congrats to this guest that hit an $11,357 jackpot from a $5 bet! pic.twitter.com/M15BuOGOBf
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) October 16, 2022
Palace Station
Needed $5.28 for this win.
88 Treasures JACKPOT! 💰🤩
BET ➡️ $5.28
WIN ➡️ $10,715.39 pic.twitter.com/nnEeS84L1x
— Palace Station (@palacestation) October 17, 2022
Suncoast
Once again, no deuces, no problem.
Check out this 𝓡𝓞𝓨𝓐𝓛 win! 👑 pic.twitter.com/YlGVq7Q8bv
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 15, 2022
