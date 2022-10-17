$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

Saturday night’s all right for fighting — and winning.

A visitor to Bally's won the Mega Progressive Jackpot worth $496,675.95 on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, after connecting on a royal flush playing Three Card Poker at Bally's in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Saturday night’s all right for fighting — and winning.

A visitor to Bally’s won the Mega Progressive Jackpot worth $496,675.95 after connecting on a royal flush playing Three Card Poker at Bally’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Give it up for Levita!

Congratulations Levita on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/vDWMefAPJn — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 17, 2022

Boulder Station

Where the centuries are golden.

💰 DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 💰

BET ➡️ $2.50

WIN ➡️ $10,778.44 pic.twitter.com/dTL26yL4kG — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 17, 2022

Green Valley Ranch

Strike it up!

Jackpot Jackpot! Congrats to this guest that hit an $11,357 jackpot from a $5 bet! pic.twitter.com/M15BuOGOBf — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) October 16, 2022

Palace Station

Needed $5.28 for this win.

88 Treasures JACKPOT! 💰🤩

BET ➡️ $5.28

WIN ➡️ $10,715.39 pic.twitter.com/nnEeS84L1x — Palace Station (@palacestation) October 17, 2022

Suncoast

Once again, no deuces, no problem.

Check out this 𝓡𝓞𝓨𝓐𝓛 win! 👑 pic.twitter.com/YlGVq7Q8bv — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 15, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.