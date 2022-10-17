75°F
Casinos & Gaming

$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2022 - 10:49 am
 
A visitor to Bally's won the Mega Progressive Jackpot worth $496,675.95 on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2 ...
A visitor to Bally's won the Mega Progressive Jackpot worth $496,675.95 on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, after connecting on a royal flush playing Three Card Poker at Bally's in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Saturday night’s all right for fighting — and winning.

A visitor to Bally’s won the Mega Progressive Jackpot worth $496,675.95 after connecting on a royal flush playing Three Card Poker at Bally’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

THE LATEST