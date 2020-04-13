4th Resorts World worker tests positive for coronavirus

Resorts World said in a statement that it learned Saturday of the positive case.

Work continues at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel-casino project on Monday, April 6, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A fourth worker at the Resorts World Las Vegas project has tested positive for COVID-19, the developer said Monday.

Resorts World said in a statement that it learned Saturday of the positive case of the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus and that project management, in compliance with federal guidelines and safety standards, continues to “follow and implement maximum preventative policies and procedures to minimize risk of transmission.”

Among other actions, the developers of the $4.3 billion hotel-casino project on the north Strip say they have shifted to focus only on “critical areas” of the project site, required wellness screenings for all workers at the start of each shift, and installed additional hand-washing stations throughout the site.

Resorts World, which as of February was slated to open in summer 2021, is being developed by Malaysia’s Genting Group. Last fall, Genting said around 1,500 construction workers were on site each day at the 88-acre project.

Gov. Steve Sisolak last month deemed homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work in Nevada alongside hospitals, grocery stores and others amid the outbreak, while ordering casinos and other businesses closed to help contain the virus’ spread.

When asked at a news conference last week why construction was deemed essential, Sisolak noted he kept mining and manufacturing open as well, and he doesn’t want “another 100,000 or more filing for unemployment if I can avoid it.”

He also said job sites have adopted increased protocols, and “it seems to be OK, but we’re reviewing it on a regular basis.”

State officials have released guidance saying Nevada construction sites should ensure workers remain 6 feet apart, restrict meetings and gatherings to no more than 10 people and conduct daily surveys of workers’ health conditions.

